Cramer's lightning round: Yeti is 'undervalued' and a 'long-time hold'

The order was viewed as a way to bolster the bottom line of farmers caught in the crosshairs of Trump's trade war with China, sources said.Politicsread more
Larry Kudlow says the U.S. economy will keep growing at a strong pace this year despite the weakness seen in recent economic reports.Marketsread more
CEO Elon Musk spoke at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in Mountain View, California on Tuesday.Technologyread more
The next test for the stock market will be whether the major indexes can break through their all-time highs, just a short distance away.Market Insiderread more
Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management owned 5.8 million United Technologies shares at the end of the first quarter, said in a letter that the tie-up is ill-advised.Marketsread more
"We've had a colossal rally. After this kind of run, the bull is fatigued," the "Mad Money" host says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Shares of National Beverage hit their lowest point since 2016 after a former employee filed a lawsuit alleging he was fired after objecting to a plan to falsely claims that...Food & Beverageread more
The Quinnipiac Poll showed the top Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, leading Trump by a double-digit margin in a potential 2020 matchup. But it also found...Politicsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 11.Market Insiderread more
Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim laid out some possible antitrust arguments against big tech companies in a new speech. His office is reportedly overseeing possible...Technologyread more
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon appeared on CNBC's "The Exchange" Tuesday.Marketsread more
Yeti Holdings: "I like Yeti very much. I think it's terrific and undervalued and I think it's a long-time hold. That's how I like that stock. And I'd like to have them on, too, by the way."
Daktronics: "No, no, no. Daktronics. I haven't liked them for about six years."
TherapeuticsMD: "Ouch. No, we're done. Cut it. Cut your loses."
Canopy Growth: "That's the only one I'm recommending. Cronos maybe a close second, but I think Canopy's terrific."
Rite Aid: Sell.
Genpact: "We had [CEO] Tiger [Tyagarajan] on. I mean I thought the guy was unbelievable. He just told a great, great story. I know it's moved up a lot, but, no, that's a great story."
California Water Service: "I don't want anything to do with California and regulation whatsoever. ... in other words: stay away."
Dermira: "I do believe it's a nice spec, but that's all it is is a spec."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com