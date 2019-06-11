Cramer's lightning round: Yeti is 'undervalued' and a 'long-time hold'

Skip Navigation
Trump to sign executive order streamlining biotech regulations...

The order was viewed as a way to bolster the bottom line of farmers caught in the crosshairs of Trump's trade war with China, sources said.

Politics

Kudlow says the US economy will maintain 3% pace even without a...

Larry Kudlow says the U.S. economy will keep growing at a strong pace this year despite the weakness seen in recent economic reports.

Markets

Elon Musk, at Tesla shareholder meeting, promises '400-mile range...

CEO Elon Musk spoke at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in Mountain View, California on Tuesday.

Technology

The stock market is closing in on its all-time high. Here's what...

The next test for the stock market will be whether the major indexes can break through their all-time highs, just a short distance away.

Market Insider

Bill Ackman sent letter opposing United Technologies mega-deal...

Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management owned 5.8 million United Technologies shares at the end of the first quarter, said in a letter that the tie-up is ill-advised.

Markets

Cramer: 'The bull is fatigued,' and the market is ready to...

"We've had a colossal rally. After this kind of run, the bull is fatigued," the "Mad Money" host says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramer

LaCroix parent company's stock falls to multiyear low following...

Shares of National Beverage hit their lowest point since 2016 after a former employee filed a lawsuit alleging he was fired after objecting to a plan to falsely claims that...

Food & Beverage

Wall St. expects a Trump win in 2020, but new poll points to a...

The Quinnipiac Poll showed the top Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, leading Trump by a double-digit margin in a potential 2020 matchup. But it also found...

Politics

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Dave & Buster's,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 11.

Market Insider

Top DOJ antitrust official telegraphs how it could go against...

Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim laid out some possible antitrust arguments against big tech companies in a new speech. His office is reportedly overseeing possible...

Technology

Goldman CEO: Market won't like it if Trump continues to use...

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon appeared on CNBC's "The Exchange" Tuesday.

Markets

This stock market comeback doesn't quite make sense, investors...

Driven by hopes of a rate cut and easing of trade tensions with China, stocks' swift comeback from the May turmoil seems irrational.

Markets

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Yeti is 'undervalued' and a 'long-time hold'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Yeti Holdings: "I like Yeti very much. I think it's terrific and undervalued and I think it's a long-time hold. That's how I like that stock. And I'd like to have them on, too, by the way."

Daktronics: "No, no, no. Daktronics. I haven't liked them for about six years."

TherapeuticsMD: "Ouch. No, we're done. Cut it. Cut your loses."

Canopy Growth: "That's the only one I'm recommending. Cronos maybe a close second, but I think Canopy's terrific."

Rite Aid: Sell.

Genpact: "We had [CEO] Tiger [Tyagarajan] on. I mean I thought the guy was unbelievable. He just told a great, great story. I know it's moved up a lot, but, no, that's a great story."

California Water Service: "I don't want anything to do with California and regulation whatsoever. ... in other words: stay away."

Dermira: "I do believe it's a nice spec, but that's all it is is a spec."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round
VIDEO4:5504:55
Cramer's lightning round: Yeti is 'undervalued' and a 'long-time hold'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

