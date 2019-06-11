European companies are wary of recession amid rising bad debt losses, report says

European businesses are increasingly anticipating a recession in the near future as bad debt losses showed a marked increase in 2018.

Companies reported 2.31% in bad debt losses in 2018 as a share of total revenues, an increase from 1.69% in 2017, according to a report from Swedish debt purchaser Intrum.

Half of European companies stated that a recession is imminent within five years, while just 30% believe no recession will occur in their country in the foreseeable future. Meanwhile 18% of companies believe that their country is already in recession.

There is a sharp divide between northern and southern Europe. In Greece and Italy, recession is largely seen as a current actuality, with 93% and 84% of businesses respectively suggesting that it was imminent. In Austria, Germany and Denmark, these figures fell below 35%.

Intrum CEO Mikael Ericson told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Tuesday that the rise in defaults from 1.69% to 2.31% in the past year was "clearly material," adding that "the clouds are slowly building up in Europe."

"If you look on an average in the European financial institutions, we have around 4% in the latest statistics on non-performing loans," Ericson said.

"The equivalent number in the U.S. and Japan is around 1%, so of course there is an overhang in the European market that will probably take a number of years to come to terms with."

A nonperforming loan (NPL) is a sum of borrowed money upon which the debtor has not made the scheduled payments for a specified period.