European stocks set to open mixed after US renews China tariff threat

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

As US-China relations sour, Taiwan's value as a 'chess piece' may...

As the United States and China remain deadlocked in a deepening dispute over trade and technology, some experts say Taiwan's value as a bargaining chip has increased.

China Politicsread more

Salesforce's cloud-only approach goes out the window with Tableau...

Salesforce has been a huge cloud evangelist for the last two decades, but the purchases of MuleSoft and Tableau show a change in approach.

Technologyread more

More China tariffs could push the US into a 'Trump recession,'...

The U.S. economy may be pushed into a "Trump recession" if Washington imposes tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, Gary Shapiro of the Consumer...

World Economyread more

Shares in China jump despite Trump's tariff threat

Stocks in Asia Pacific rose on Tuesday afternoon following overnight comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on his country's trade war with China.

Asia Marketsread more

There's something 'depraved' about Trump's 'dictator envy': Larry...

President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve is "very disturbing" as is his "envy" of dictators, says former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

Politicsread more

AWS CEO Jassy: We would follow the law if regulators demand...

Andy Jassy said that splitting out Amazon Web Services could distract from important tasks. But, if regulators insist, Amazon would have to follow the law.

Technologyread more

New York, London and Paris remain the world's leading cities —...

New York, London and Paris continue to dominate as the world's top three most competitive cities. But their prime positions could be up for contention, according to a new...

Get Aheadread more

Congressional hearing takes on anti-competitive behavior among...

Tuesday's hearing is focused on the ways platforms such as Facebook and Google have changed the landscape for the news media.

Politicsread more

Amazon is descending on New York with another one of its...

Amazon on Tuesday is opening a cashier-free Amazon Go location at 300 Park Avenue, in the Midtown area of Manhattan.

Retailread more

Uber's European rival Bolt launches in London

The Estonian ride-hailing company formerly known as Taxify announced its launch in the U.K.'s capital city on Tuesday.

Technologyread more

5G rollout will 'make things better' for cybersecurity, according...

The impending rollout of the next generation 5G wireless standard could be a boon for cybersecurity, according to an expert from Verizon.

Cybersecurityread more

YouTube CEO says 'sorry,' but defends hosting videos with...

YouTube, like Facebook and other online services, is facing growing scrutiny over material that shows violence, promotes hatred or is objectionable in other ways.

Technologyread more
Europe Markets

European stocks set to open mixed after US renews China tariff threat

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • Trump is set to meet with Xi at the G-20 summit, which is scheduled for June 28-29 in Osaka, Japan. The leaders of 19 nations and the European Union are expected to attend, as trade tensions approach boiling point worldwide.
  • The race to replace U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has begun, with ten candidates in the running for the vacated Conservative Party leadership position.

European stocks were set for a mixed open Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump told CNBC that immediate tariffs would be imposed on a further $300 billion of Chinese goods if President Xi does not attend this month's G-20 meeting.

The FTSE 100 was seen around 19 points higher at 7,386 and the DAX looked set to climb 76 points to 12,121. The CAC 40 was expected to edge around 5 points lower to 5,377.

European Markets: FTSE, GDAXI, FCHI, IBEX

Trump is set to meet with Xi at the G-20 summit, which is scheduled for June 28-29 in Osaka, Japan. The leaders of 19 nations and the European Union are expected to attend, as trade tensions approach boiling point worldwide.

Asian stocks rose Tuesday afternoon as markets shrugged off the threat, the Shenzhen component leading gains with a 2.91% jump. Markets had rallied worldwide Monday after the U.S. suspended its proposed tariffs on Mexican imports.

Back in Europe, the race to replace U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has begun, with ten candidates in the running for the vacated Conservative Party leadership position. Investors will also keep an eye on U.K. employment figures for March and April, set for release at 9.30 a.m. BST.

Meanwhile, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday that the government should introduce a minimum hourly wage of 9 euros to help underpaid workers, and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told the country's president on Monday that a snap election should be held to avert a protracted period of political uncertainty.

In corporate news, Swiss drugmaker Roche's $4.3 billion takeover of U.S. gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics has been postponed again due to regulatory scrutiny, while Reuters reported Monday that the Italian government is set to again extend the deadline to rescue loss-making airline Alitalia after failing to secure investors' backing.