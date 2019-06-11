European stocks set to open mixed after US renews China tariff threat

European stocks were set for a mixed open Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump told CNBC that immediate tariffs would be imposed on a further $300 billion of Chinese goods if President Xi does not attend this month's G-20 meeting.

The FTSE 100 was seen around 19 points higher at 7,386 and the DAX looked set to climb 76 points to 12,121. The CAC 40 was expected to edge around 5 points lower to 5,377.