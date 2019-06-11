Foxconn says it can build enough iPhones outside of China to meet US demand: Report

Apple chief design officer Jony Ive (L) and Apple CEO Tim Cook inspect the new iPhone XR during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on September 12, 2018 in Cupertino, California.

Foxconn, which builds most of Apple's iPhones and iPads in China, told Bloomberg recently that it has the capacity to build enough iPhones outside of China to satisfy demand. U.S. President Donald Trump said last Thursday that he could raise Chinese tariffs by another $300 billion.

Apple's new iPhones are expected to launch in September, when new models typically hit the market, and any increase in tariffs could potentially mean more expensive iPhones. Consumers have shown they're less willing to upgrade to pricier devices.

"Twenty-five percent of our production capacity is outside of China and we can help Apple respond to its needs in the U.S. market," said Foxconn executive Young Liu, according to Bloomberg. "We have enough capacity to meet Apple's demand."

Apple no longer discloses how many iPhones it sells each quarter, but in February of 2018 Counterpoint Research said a record 22 million devices were sold during the fourth quarter of 2017, a bulk of the 51.2 million units Apple sold during that quarter worldwide.

Foxconn was said to begin manufacturing some of its high-end iPhones in India this year and, according to Bloomberg, has started to begin "quality tests for the iPhone XR," in the country. The iPhone XR is Apple's more affordable version of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, all three of which were launched last September.

In May, J.P. Morgan said Apple would need to increase the cost of the iPhone by 14% to offset the costs of the current tariffs, unless it absorbs the costs itself. Bank of America estimated a 20% increase if Apple chose to move manufacturing to the United States.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said last Tuesday that "the Chinese have not targeted Apple at all" in regards to tariffs on U.S. goods into China. Such tariffs could increase the cost of the iPhone to Chinese consumers, an increasingly important market for Apple.

