Goldman CEO says he's testing the bank's credit card with Apple and consumers are going to love it

Apple has at least one happy customer of its new credit-card: Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

Solomon is personally testing the iPhone-linked credit card, which is set to be released this summer, the executive said in an interview with Carl Quintanilla at Recode's Code Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"It's in beta right now; there are some employees at Goldman Sachs and some employees of Apple that are using the card," Solomon said. "I'm using the card, I like the way it works. I like the simplicity, the lack of friction when it comes to paying bills, looking at what you've spent, ease of use."

He added that the card, which Apple touts as a no-fee antidote to the banking industry's products, is likely to be well-received.

"The early feedback indicated that there will be a lot of interest in it when we finally do launch it later this summer," he said.



