Heidi Heitkamp: America's rural health care crisis must be addressed

When it comes to health care, America's political leaders have shown they are lousy at triage. Republicans and some Democrats continue to push policies that would either take health insurance away from millions or dismantle the private insurance system entirely – acting like two doctors bickering over the long-term treatment for a patient with a chronic condition. Meanwhile they are neglecting a patient in dire need of emergency care – the rural health system.

This crisis is years in the making and increasingly getting worse. A confluence of issues including rural hospital closures and a growing physician shortage, are wreaking havoc not only on rural patients' access to quality health care, but the economic well-being of their communities.

For some politicians in Washington, Medicaid expansion and hospital infrastructure are not flashy enough topics to mention on cable news or in a rousing floor speech. But these are the issues that need to be talked about if we are going to address the fact that of surveyed adults living in rural areas, 26 percent lacked access to health care when they needed it.

Families in rural zip codes have a harder time accessing quality health care, with services in remote communities much more limited than in denser metro areas. A wave of rural hospital closures is now compounding the problem – putting rural communities at serious risk of becoming "health hazard zones."