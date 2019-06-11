Want to travel to the International Space Station? It will cost you

President Donald Trump says the U.S. dollar is at a disadvantage compared with other currencies as central banks keep rates low.Marketsread more
Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, said Tuesday the U.S. economy will continue to grow at a strong pace through the rest of 2019 despite the weakness...Marketsread more
The Quinnipiac Poll showed the top Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, leading Trump by a double-digit margin in a potential 2020 matchup. But it also found...Politicsread more
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon appeared on CNBC's "The Exchange" Tuesday.Marketsread more
Driven by hopes of a rate cut and easing of trade tensions with China, stocks' swift comeback from the May turmoil seems irrational.Marketsread more
"This downgrade is purely a valuation call," J.P. Morgan said.Marketsread more
Solomon is personally testing the iPhone-lined credit card, which is set to be released this summer, Solomon said in an interview with Carl Quintanilla.Banksread more
"Both are doing practices that we think are potentially injurious to our national security," says the Commerce secretary.Politicsread more
The next test for the stock market will be whether the major indexes can break through their all-time highs, just a short distance away.Market Insiderread more
Overall, 21% of employers say they'll be adding to payrolls in the July-to-September period, ManpowerGroup said in its quarterly look at employment trends.Jobsread more
"This Syrian oligarch is directly supporting the murderous Assad regime and building luxury developments on land stolen from those fleeing his brutality," Sigal Mandelker, a...Politicsread more
NASA has opened up the International Space Station (ISS) to tourists and already companies are buying rides to fly so-called "private astronauts" up to the laboratory in the sky for a visit.
For approximately $52 million per person, you can purchase a seat to fly with SpaceX – once Elon Musk's space company begins flights to the ISS.
Bigelow Aerospace, a company that is developing space stations that expand, announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary Bigelow Space Operations has "paid substantial sums as deposits and reservation fees" to SpaceX for four launches to the space station. Bigelow said each launch will fly as many as four people to the ISS in a SpaceX "Crew Dragon" capsule.
The announcement comes after NASA on Friday said it would open the ISS for "private astronaut missions of up to 30 days, " with the first mission as early as 2020. SpaceX and Boeing have been developing capsules with NASA funding to carry astronauts to the ISS. In turn, NASA will buy seats on those flights but will not necessarily take up all of the seats on each launch, therefore allowing the companies to sell those seats to tourists.
Allowing tourists on the ISS is a major shift for NASA, as the agency used to prohibit private astronauts from flying to the station. Previously, private astronauts would have to fly on Russia rockets and capsules to reach the station.
NASA will get $35,000 for each night a tourist spends on the ISS, according to agency officials. Pricing details on NASA's website reveal those costs largely go toward things such as life support, food, air, energy and data.
Both Boeing and SpaceX are in the late stages of developing their respective capsules, with NASA aiming to certify both vehicles to carry people within the next year. Bigelow's flights are contingent upon that certification.