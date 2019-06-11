Want to travel to the International Space Station? It will cost you

The uncrewed SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft at the International Space Station with its nose cone open revealing its docking mechanism while approaching the station.

NASA has opened up the International Space Station (ISS) to tourists and already companies are buying rides to fly so-called "private astronauts" up to the laboratory in the sky for a visit.

For approximately $52 million per person, you can purchase a seat to fly with SpaceX – once Elon Musk's space company begins flights to the ISS.

Bigelow Aerospace, a company that is developing space stations that expand, announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary Bigelow Space Operations has "paid substantial sums as deposits and reservation fees" to SpaceX for four launches to the space station. Bigelow said each launch will fly as many as four people to the ISS in a SpaceX "Crew Dragon" capsule.