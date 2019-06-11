Volkswagen concludes partnership with self-driving start-up Aurora, in talks with Ford

Skip Navigation
Trump says 'devalued' currencies put US at a disadvantage

President Donald Trump says the U.S. dollar is at a disadvantage compared with other currencies as central banks keep rates low.

Markets

Kudlow says the US economy will maintain 3% pace even without a...

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, said Tuesday the U.S. economy will continue to grow at a strong pace through the rest of 2019 despite the weakness...

Markets

Wall St. expects a Trump win in 2020, but new poll points to a...

The Quinnipiac Poll showed the top Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, leading Trump by a double-digit margin in a potential 2020 matchup. But it also found...

Politics

Goldman CEO: Market won't like it if Trump continues to use...

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon appeared on CNBC's "The Exchange" Tuesday.

Markets

This stock market comeback doesn't quite make sense, investors...

Driven by hopes of a rate cut and easing of trade tensions with China, stocks' swift comeback from the May turmoil seems irrational.

Markets

Beyond Meat is downgraded by analysts at J.P. Morgan

"This downgrade is purely a valuation call," J.P. Morgan said.

Markets

Goldman CEO says he's testing the bank's credit card with Apple

Solomon is personally testing the iPhone-lined credit card, which is set to be released this summer, Solomon said in an interview with Carl Quintanilla.

Banks

Wilbur Ross: China's Huawei and ZTE present US national security...

"Both are doing practices that we think are potentially injurious to our national security," says the Commerce secretary.

Politics

The stock market is closing in on its all-time high. Here's what...

The next test for the stock market will be whether the major indexes can break through their all-time highs, just a short distance away.

Market Insider

Hiring is expected to hit its highest level in 13 years during...

Overall, 21% of employers say they'll be adding to payrolls in the July-to-September period, ManpowerGroup said in its quarterly look at employment trends.

Jobs

Treasury sanctions alleged war profiteer linked to Syrian...

"This Syrian oligarch is directly supporting the murderous Assad regime and building luxury developments on land stolen from those fleeing his brutality," a Treasury official...

Politics

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Beyond Meat, GrubHub,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insider
Autos

Volkswagen concludes partnership with self-driving start-up Aurora, in talks with Ford

Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
Lora Kolodny@lorakolodny
Key Points
  • Volkswagen has ended its relationship with Amazon-backed self-driving start-up Aurora, and is now considering partnerships with Ford and competitor Argo AI, CNBC has confirmed.
  • A new deal with Ford, however, could be reached by summer, according to the Financial Times.
  • "The activities under our partnership have been concluded," a Volkswagen spokesperson told CNBC.
Julian Stratenschulte | picture alliance | Getty Images

Volkswagen has ended its relationship with Amazon-backed self-driving start-up Aurora, and is now considering partnerships with Ford and competitor Argo AI, CNBC has confirmed.

Three people familiar with the matter first told the Financial Times that after a trial run that lasted a few months, the German automaker declined to renew the 2018 contract with Aurora. A new deal with Ford, however, could be reached by summer, according to the FT.

"The activities under our partnership have been concluded," a Volkswagen spokesperson told CNBC.

Volkswagen previously sought to acquire Aurora following General Motor's acquisition of Cruise and Ford's $1 billion commitment to Argo AI.

Aurora on Monday announced a partnership with Fiat Chrysler to develop self-driving vehicles for corporate clients. The start-up also raised more than $530 million in an Amazon-led funding round in February, valuing the company at more than $2.5 billion.

Ford did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Aurora will continue to use the VW e-Golf in development of its driverless vehicle systems, the company confirmed. Aurora also characterized the end of the partnership as amicable, and said there was potential to work together again down the line.

"Volkswagen Group has been a wonderful partner to Aurora since the early days of development of the Aurora Driver. As the Driver matures and our platform grows in strength, we continue to work with a growing array of partners who complement our expertise and expand the reach of our product," an Aurora spokesperson told CNBC.

Volkswagen and Ford announced plans in January to partner up on the development of light commercial vehicles, and said they were considering other projects. Volkswagen has also committed over $50 billion to develop more than 50 pure battery-electric vehicles by 2025, to be sold through brands like Porsche and Audi.