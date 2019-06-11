Your first trade for Tuesday, June 11

Skip Navigation
Beyond Meat is downgraded by analysts at J.P. Morgan

"This downgrade is purely a valuation call," J.P. Morgan said.

Trump says 'devalued' currencies put US at a disadvantage

President Donald Trump said Tuesday the U.S. is at a disadvantage compared to other major currencies like the euro as other central banks keep interest rates low while the...

The stock market is closing in on its all-time high. Here's what...

The next test for the stock market will be whether the major indexes can break through their all-time highs, just a short distance away.

Beyond Meat is launching a 'meatier' version of its plant-based...

The new formula, which more closely mimics the texture of beef, comes as Tyson Foods and Nestle prepare to launch their own plant-based meats.

Dow opens more than 150 points higher, heads for 7-day winning...

Stocks rose as a resolution between Mexico and the U.S. to avoid tariffs and hopes of lower interest rates from the Federal Reserve lifted investor sentiment.

Amazon donates $8 million to fight homelessness in Seattle,...

The company has previously faced criticism for opposing a Seattle tax on big businesses meant to combat the city's homelessness issue.

US underlying producer prices increase solidly in May

The U.S. producer price index was expected to edge up 0.1% in May, after rising 0.2% a month earlier.

Market is prematurely pricing in rate cuts, BTIG's Julian Emanuel...

BTIG's Julian Emanuel believes Wall Street is getting Fed policy wrong.

GOP firm ramps up digital fundraising in 2020 House election push

Republicans want to improve their digital fundraising if they want to take back the House in 2020, so a firm run by an alumnus of Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign is...

Retail resell site Poshmark is getting into home decor

Poshmark is growing its digital resale marketplace beyond clothes and purses to include wall art and other home goods.

Foxconn reportedly says it can make enough iPhones outside China...

Making iPhones outside China could help Apple avoid additional taxes if Trump imposes more tariffs on Chinese imports.

Moore argues for Fed rate cut to boost inflation, then Trump...

"The Fed has to cut rates because prices have been falling and once those prices stabilize you just stop cutting rates," says the onetime Trump Fed pick.

