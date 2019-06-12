Cramer's lightning round: This stock is just too cheap. You should buy

Skip Navigation
Trump still considering sanctions on gas pipeline from Russia to...

The U.S. opposes Nord Stream 2, arguing the pipeline would allow Moscow to bypass Ukraine and use energy as a weapon against its neighbors.

Energyread more

The trade war is taking an enormous bite out of profits

Companies that derive more than half their sales outside the U.S. are expected to see a 9.3% slump in earnings as the reporting season looms about a month away.

Marketsread more

Trump: 'I think I'd take' damaging info on 2020 rival from...

"They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI," Trump said.

Politicsread more

Alphabet's stake in the 2019 IPO boom jumps to $5 billion thanks...

Alphabet owns significant stakes in Uber, Lyft and Crowdstrike, three of the most high profile tech IPOs of the year.

Technologyread more

Hyundai backs Aurora to develop driverless systems for its Kia...

Hyundai's investment in Aurora brings total capital raised by the self-driving car company to at least $700 million.

Technologyread more

Beyond Meat is rocking despite negative analyst moves this week,...

Shares of alternative meat company Beyond Meat rose more than 17% on Wednesday despite being downgraded by J.P. Morgan and Bernstein this week.

Investingread more

Here's how 2020 Democrats are stacking up in early nominating...

Joe Biden has led or tied for the top spot in every major 2020 Democratic presidential primary poll of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada so far.

Politicsread more

Lululemon stock jumps after strong earnings, raises full-year...

Lululemon shares, as of Wednesday's market close, have surged more than 40% this year.

Retailread more

Former Trump aide Hope Hicks will testify before Congress next...

President Donald Trump's former campaign advisor and onetime White House communications director Hope Hicks will testify before the House Judiciary Committee behind closed...

Politicsread more

Jet.com President Simon Belsham to step down as Walmart...

Walmart also announced that Jet.com team leaders will now report to Kieran Shanahan, who's been overseeing Walmart's food, consumables and health-and-wellness divisions...

Retailread more

Investors believe 'this time it's different — that worries Howard...

Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lululemon, RH,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 12.

Market Insiderread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: This stock is just too cheap. You should buy

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Citizens Financial Group: "Citizens Financial is just too cheap. I'm gonna say that you should buy the stock."

Cimarex Energy: "No. We're done."

Paysign: "I think we already missed that one."

AMC Networks: "No. We're not gonna go there. ... You know what, buy Viacom ... ahead of the CBS meeting, which is coming up real soon. "

Iovance Biotherapeutics: "I am stumped. I don't know Iovance. I am sorry."

Cisco: "It was [assaulted] today by a downgrade. I almost [made] a phone call [to CEO] Chuck Robbins [and say] fly in here right now and defend yourself, especially with cybersecurity. That was a mistake."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round
VIDEO2:5702:57
Cramer's lightning round: This stock is just too cheap. You should buy
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco and Viacom.

