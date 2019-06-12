Cramer's lightning round: This stock is just too cheap. You should buy

The U.S. opposes Nord Stream 2, arguing the pipeline would allow Moscow to bypass Ukraine and use energy as a weapon against its neighbors.Energyread more
Companies that derive more than half their sales outside the U.S. are expected to see a 9.3% slump in earnings as the reporting season looms about a month away.Marketsread more
"They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI," Trump said.Politicsread more
Alphabet owns significant stakes in Uber, Lyft and Crowdstrike, three of the most high profile tech IPOs of the year.Technologyread more
Hyundai's investment in Aurora brings total capital raised by the self-driving car company to at least $700 million.Technologyread more
Shares of alternative meat company Beyond Meat rose more than 17% on Wednesday despite being downgraded by J.P. Morgan and Bernstein this week.Investingread more
Joe Biden has led or tied for the top spot in every major 2020 Democratic presidential primary poll of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada so far.Politicsread more
Lululemon shares, as of Wednesday's market close, have surged more than 40% this year.Retailread more
President Donald Trump's former campaign advisor and onetime White House communications director Hope Hicks will testify before the House Judiciary Committee behind closed...Politicsread more
Walmart also announced that Jet.com team leaders will now report to Kieran Shanahan, who's been overseeing Walmart's food, consumables and health-and-wellness divisions...Retailread more
Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."Marketsread more
Citizens Financial Group: "Citizens Financial is just too cheap. I'm gonna say that you should buy the stock."
Cimarex Energy: "No. We're done."
Paysign: "I think we already missed that one."
AMC Networks: "No. We're not gonna go there. ... You know what, buy Viacom ... ahead of the CBS meeting, which is coming up real soon. "
Iovance Biotherapeutics: "I am stumped. I don't know Iovance. I am sorry."
Cisco: "It was [assaulted] today by a downgrade. I almost [made] a phone call [to CEO] Chuck Robbins [and say] fly in here right now and defend yourself, especially with cybersecurity. That was a mistake."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco and Viacom.
