'Nothing to correct': Donald Trump Jr. returns to Senate panel to testify privately about Russia probe

President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., on Wednesday began closed-door testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, whose members were set to ask him about his awareness of an aborted plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.
The Republican-led committee subpoenaed Trump Jr. in May to answer questions about his claim to have only limited knowledge of the Trump Tower project, and potentially a broad range of other subjects.
After objecting to the scope of that subpoena, Trump Jr. cut a deal later in May with the Intelligence Committee, which agreed to limit its questions to six topics.
In addition to the plan to build a Trump Tower in Russia, Trump Jr. is expected to be asked about his controversial meeting with a Russian lawyer who has ties to the Kremlin at Trump Tower in Manhattan in June 2016.
That lawyer claimed to have dirt on Hillary Clinton, the then-presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
Trump Jr.'s prior testimony to the same Senate committee, which came in December 2017, was called into question earlier this year by his father's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who told a House panel that he had briefed the younger Trump repeatedly about his efforts during the 2016 presidential campaign to seal a deal to build a Trump-branded tower in Moscow.
Cohen told the House committee that he had met with Trump Jr. and his sister Ivanka Trump about 10 times to brief them about the Trump Tower plan.
As he arrived for his testimony on Wednesday, Trump Jr. was asked by a reporter why he was there and "are you here to correct your testimony?"
"Nothing to correct," answered Trump Jr.