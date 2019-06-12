Corporate executives are fearing a recession in 2020, Duke survey shows

Some 48.1% now see negative growth by the second quarter of 2020, according to a new survey.Economyread more
Consumer price inflation was expected to have increased at a pace of 1.9% in May, slower than in April and below the Federal Reserve's 2% target.Market Insiderread more
China's lending to other countries, often shrouded in secrecy, is thought to be higher than the amounts that are officially tracked, resulting in much "hidden debt." That...World Economyread more
The U.S. will maintain its oil production — or even ramp it up higher — despite low energy prices and slowing economic growth, Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said...Oil and Gasread more
Mortgage applications surged 26.8% in just one week. Volume was 41% higher than the same week one year ago.Real Estateread more
Tesla is on track for its best month of the year after gaining more than 17% so far in June. But Blue Line Futures' Bill Baruch and S&P Global's Erin Gibbs say the move may be...Trading Nationread more
Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Wednesday with large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature as lawmakers postponed debate on proposed legal changes...China Politicsread more
Analysts say tech's stock market leadership role could change as the industry faces regulatory threats and trade issues.Market Insiderread more
China's inflation rose to a 15-month high in May, as food prices spiked, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Wednesday.China Economyread more
The failing rural health care system is not only hurting patients, but it is threatening the sustainability of entire communities.Politicsread more
The order was viewed as a way to bolster the bottom line of farmers caught in the crosshairs of Trump's trade war with China, sources said.Politicsread more
Company executives are getting more nervous about the state of the U.S. economy, with nearly half now expecting a recession within a year.
Some 48.1% now see negative growth by the second quarter of 2020, according to the latest Duke University/CFO Global Business Outlook survey. The results show that 69% figure a recession will start before the end of next year, which is roughly consistent with the previous survey in April that showed 67% were anticipating a downturn by the third quarter of 2020.
In all, the survey indicated that chief financial officers still believe the economy is weakening and the prospects for their businesses are declining. The reasons for their concerns vary, with some citing tariffs and others listing reasons varying from strong competition to freight costs and credit risks.
""The numbers may fluctuate slightly, but this is the third consecutive quarter that U.S. CFOs have predicted a 2020 recession," John Graham, a finance professor at Duke's Fuqua School of Business and director of the survey, said in a statement. "It's notable this quarter how strongly recession is being predicted in other parts of the world."
The results come as many economists believe U.S. growth is weakening from its strong nearly 3% pace in 2018 and the 3.1% gain reported in the first quarter of 2019.
However, the numbers are not consistent with small business sentiment. The National Federal of Independent Business Survey for May rose to 105, just a few points from its record high hit earlier this year.
The results, though, do match other parts of the world, where belief that a recession is coming is running high. In Africa, 85% of CEOs see recession coming, while CFOs in Europe (63%), Asia (57%) and Latin America (52%) see recessions by the second quarter of 2020.
"Trade wars and broad economic uncertainty are hurting the economic outlook," Graham said.
Business optimism broadly in the U.S. is lagging along with the economic worries, according to the Duke survey. The optimism index, based on a scale of 1 to 100, edged lower to 68.1 from the previous quarter's 70.4 and a 71 reading a year ago. Economic optimism stood at 65.7, up from 64.6 in the first quarter but down from the 71.1 level at the same point in 2018.