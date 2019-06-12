Corporate executives are fearing a recession in 2020, Duke survey shows

Company executives are getting more nervous about the state of the U.S. economy, with nearly half now expecting a recession within a year.

Some 48.1% now see negative growth by the second quarter of 2020, according to the latest Duke University/CFO Global Business Outlook survey. The results show that 69% figure a recession will start before the end of next year, which is roughly consistent with the previous survey in April that showed 67% were anticipating a downturn by the third quarter of 2020.

In all, the survey indicated that chief financial officers still believe the economy is weakening and the prospects for their businesses are declining. The reasons for their concerns vary, with some citing tariffs and others listing reasons varying from strong competition to freight costs and credit risks.