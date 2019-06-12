Chip stocks fall as Evercore sees semiconductor sector recovery pushed later into 2020

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

This 'superstar' stock portfolio from Goldman Sachs is beating...

A Goldman Sachs portfolio that tracks industry-dominant "superstar" companies is beating the stock market over the last three years.

Marketsread more

A start-up taking on Bloomberg's dominance of Wall Street is...

The messaging platform for Wall Street firms is backed by more than a dozen of the world's biggest financial players.

Financeread more

Paul Tudor Jones says Fed rate cuts are coming

The recommended strategy will entail a bet on falling rates and rising gold, as well as against the U.S. dollar and "at some point" stocks "at least initially," Jones said.

Marketsread more

Facebook falls following report that Zuckerberg discussed privacy...

Facebook stock dropped on a Wall Street Journal report that the company uncovered emails linking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the social media giant's controversial privacy...

Technologyread more

CrowdStrike pops nearly 80% in debut, now worth about $12 billion

Security software vendor CrowdStrike began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWD."

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Tudor Jones says next round of tariffs could tip us into a...

Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones believes the market is underestimating the economic impact of tariffs.

Marketsread more

New iPhone software has a hidden feature that will help your...

A new feature in iOS 13 coming to iPhones will help extended your battery's life. It's called optimized charging, and here's what it does.

Technologyread more

States ramp up the pressure on federal regulators to police big...

Attorneys general in several states have already opened or are preparing to launch their own investigations into Facebook, Apple and Google over concerns about privacy and...

Politicsread more

Evercore sees semiconductor sector recovery pushed later into...

Evercore analysts expect another leg down in the memory chip market and now see the industry's recovery pushed to the second half of next year.

Market Insiderread more

Cramer: Apple shares are more likely to get hurt by Trump than...

"I actually think it's more likely that President Trump hurts Apple more than President Xi," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

Millionaires say they'll pick Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2020...

American millionaires would elect Joe Biden over President Donald Trump if the former vice president becomes the Democratic nominee, according the CNBC Millionaire survey.

CNBC Millionaire Surveyread more

Tesla looks like Netflix did a decade ago—and it could see a...

Tesla's stock resembles Netflix in 2011 before its epic rally, says Eddie Yoon, founder of EddieWouldGrow and author of the book "Superconsumers."

Trading Nationread more
Market Insider

Chip stocks fall as Evercore sees semiconductor sector recovery pushed later into 2020

Patti Domm@pattidomm
Key Points
  • Evercore analysts cut price targets on semiconductor names and said they see another leg down for memory chips at the end of 2019.
  • The analysts said they continue to see excess inventories and do not see the sector recovering until the second half of next year, although some other analysts see a rebound coming sooner.
  • Stocks of Lam Research, Western Digital and Micron were all down more than 4% in morning trading.
Fuse | Getty Images

Evercore analysts expect another leg down in the memory chip market in the fourth quarter of 2019 and now see the industry's recovery pushed to the second half of next year.

As a result, they said they are becoming more selective in the chip sector and slashed price targets on some stocks.

The analysts said the reason for their negative view is they see continued excess inventories in both DRAM and NAND memory. NAND storage is a primary storage, which is commonly used in such things as cell phones and USB flash drives. DRAM memory is different in that it used to allow computers, phones and tablets to run multiple applications at the same time, but it is not primary storage.

They said they see the most near-term downside risk for Western Digital, Micron and Lam Research. All of those stocks were trading down more than 4% in morning trading. The analysts said they prefer ASML and Applied Materials.

Other analysts have been more positive and see the industry turning the corner sooner.

The Evercore analysts sliced price targets for Applied Materials, KLA Tencor and Teradyne. They are maintaining Applied Materials' rating at outperform, but the price target was lowered to $50 from $55. KLA Tencor is also rated in line, but the price target was pared to $120 from $130. Meanwhile, Evercore's price target for Teradyne went from $47 to $43.

Lam Research was downgraded to inline, and the analysts cut its price target to $195 from $225.

"While we reduced our estimates 2 weeks ago for [Micron], worse trends since then causes one more cut— we are better buyers in high $20's. For [Western Digital], we maintain Underperform rating and $30 PT. We see ongoing excess inventories weighing on NAND pricing through CY19," they wrote.

Also weighing on chip stocks is the risk from Huawei, which the U.S. government is banning from using U.S. suppliers.