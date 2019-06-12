Facebook falls following report that Zuckerberg emails link him to controversial privacy practices

A Goldman Sachs portfolio that tracks industry-dominant "superstar" companies is beating the stock market over the last three years.Marketsread more
The recommended strategy will entail a bet on falling rates and rising gold, as well as against the U.S. dollar and "at some point" stocks "at least initially," Jones said.Marketsread more
Facebook stock dropped on a Wall Street Journal report that the company uncovered emails linking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the social media giant's controversial privacy...Technologyread more
Security software vendor CrowdStrike began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWD."CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones believes the market is underestimating the economic impact of tariffs.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
A new feature in iOS 13 coming to iPhones will help extended your battery's life. It's called optimized charging, and here's what it does.Technologyread more
Attorneys general in several states have opened or are preparing investigations into Facebook, Apple and Google over concerns about privacy and anti-competitive practices....Politicsread more
Evercore analysts expect another leg down in the memory chip market and now see the industry's recovery pushed to the second half of next year.Market Insiderread more
The announcement, which was made at Foxconn's first-ever investor day, underscores the controversy at the $10 billion Wisconsin plant, which is heavily subsidized by...Technologyread more
"I actually think it's more likely that President Trump hurts Apple more than President Xi," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
Facebook stock dipped on a Wall Street Journal report that the company has uncovered emails linking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the social media giant's controversial privacy practices.
Shares were down more than 2% following the news. The report says employees at the company are concerned that the emails could come under scrutiny during an investigation from the Federal Trade Commission.
The FTC is investigating whether security lapses related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal violated a 2012 consent decree between the agency and Facebook, according to the report.
The emails, which were described to the Journal reporters but not seen, reportedly show that Zuckerberg raised questions about how the company was sharing data with third-party developers, suggesting he knew of potential problems.
In an e-mailed statement, a Facebook spokesperson said, "We have fully cooperated with the FTC's investigation to date and provided tens of thousands of documents, emails and files. We are continuing to work with them and hope to bring this matter to an appropriate resolution. Facebook and its executives, including Mark, at all times strive to comply with all applicable law, and at no point did Mark or any other Facebook employee knowingly violate the company's obligations under the FTC consent order."
Read the full Wall Street Journal report here.
WATCH: Not sure if effective to hold Mark Zuckerberg responsible, says former FTC commissioner