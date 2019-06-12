Facebook falls following report that Zuckerberg emails link him to controversial privacy practices

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

This 'superstar' stock portfolio from Goldman Sachs is beating...

A Goldman Sachs portfolio that tracks industry-dominant "superstar" companies is beating the stock market over the last three years.

Marketsread more

Paul Tudor Jones says Fed rate cuts are coming

The recommended strategy will entail a bet on falling rates and rising gold, as well as against the U.S. dollar and "at some point" stocks "at least initially," Jones said.

Marketsread more

Facebook falls following report that Zuckerberg discussed privacy...

Facebook stock dropped on a Wall Street Journal report that the company uncovered emails linking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the social media giant's controversial privacy...

Technologyread more

CrowdStrike pops more than 70% in debut, now worth over $11...

Security software vendor CrowdStrike began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWD."

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Tudor Jones says next round of tariffs could tip us into a...

Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones believes the market is underestimating the economic impact of tariffs.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Mattel, CrowdStrike, Dave...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

New iPhone software has a hidden feature that will help your...

A new feature in iOS 13 coming to iPhones will help extended your battery's life. It's called optimized charging, and here's what it does.

Technologyread more

States ramp up the pressure on federal regulators to police Big...

Attorneys general in several states have opened or are preparing investigations into Facebook, Apple and Google over concerns about privacy and anti-competitive practices....

Politicsread more

Evercore sees semiconductor sector recovery pushed later into...

Evercore analysts expect another leg down in the memory chip market and now see the industry's recovery pushed to the second half of next year.

Market Insiderread more

Foxconn says it won't just make TVs in Wisconsin, but will also...

The announcement, which was made at Foxconn's first-ever investor day, underscores the controversy at the $10 billion Wisconsin plant, which is heavily subsidized by...

Technologyread more

Cramer: Apple shares are more likely to get hurt by Trump than...

"I actually think it's more likely that President Trump hurts Apple more than President Xi," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

A start-up taking on Bloomberg's dominance of Wall Street is...

The messaging platform for Wall Street firms is backed by more than a dozen of the world's biggest financial players.

Financeread more
Tech

Facebook falls following report that Zuckerberg emails link him to controversial privacy practices

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • Facebook has uncovered emails suggesting Mark Zuckerberg was looped into discussions around the company's 2012 privacy consent decree with the FTC, according to unnamed sources who described the emails to the Wall Street Journal.
  • Shares are down 2% following the report.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves the Elysee Palace after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Aurelien Meunier | French Select | Getty Images

Facebook stock dipped on a Wall Street Journal report that the company has uncovered emails linking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the social media giant's controversial privacy practices.

Shares were down more than 2% following the news. The report says employees at the company are concerned that the emails could come under scrutiny during an investigation from the Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC is investigating whether security lapses related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal violated a 2012 consent decree between the agency and Facebook, according to the report.

The emails, which were described to the Journal reporters but not seen, reportedly show that Zuckerberg raised questions about how the company was sharing data with third-party developers, suggesting he knew of potential problems.

In an e-mailed statement, a Facebook spokesperson said, "We have fully cooperated with the FTC's investigation to date and provided tens of thousands of documents, emails and files. We are continuing to work with them and hope to bring this matter to an appropriate resolution. Facebook and its executives, including Mark, at all times strive to comply with all applicable law, and at no point did Mark or any other Facebook employee knowingly violate the company's obligations under the FTC consent order."

Read the full Wall Street Journal report here.

WATCH: Not sure if effective to hold Mark Zuckerberg responsible, says former FTC commissioner

VIDEO5:1105:11
Not sure if effective to hold Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg responsible: Former FTC Commissioner
Squawk Alley
Next Article
Key Points
  • "We believe improving underlying fundamentals offsets the risk of greater regulatory scrutiny," Moffett Nathanson says in a note to clients.
  • Recent talk of breaking up big technology companies has worried investors.
  • Last week, Facebook shares plummeted when The Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating the tech giant's practices on digital competition.
  • Moffett Nathanson upgrades Facebook to a buy rating from neutral and maintains its $210 price target.