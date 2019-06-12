Lululemon stock jumps after strong earnings, raises full-year guidance

Skip Navigation
Alphabet's stake in the 2019 IPO boom jumps to $5 billion thanks...

Alphabet owns significant stakes in Uber, Lyft and Crowdstrike, three of the most high profile tech IPOs of the year.

Technology

The trade war is taking a big bite out of profits

Companies that derive more than half their sales outside the U.S. are expected to see a 9.3% slump in earnings as the reporting season looms about a month away.

Markets

Here's how 2020 Democrats are stacking up in early nominating...

Joe Biden has led or tied for the top spot in every major 2020 Democratic presidential primary poll of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada so far.

Politics

Lululemon stock jumps after strong earnings, raises full-year...

Lululemon shares, as of Wednesday's market close, have surged more than 40% this year.

Retail

This 'superstar' stock portfolio from Goldman Sachs is beating...

A Goldman Sachs portfolio that tracks industry-dominant "superstar" companies is beating the stock market over the last three years.

Markets

Facebook falls following report that Zuckerberg discussed privacy...

Facebook stock dropped on a Wall Street Journal report that the company uncovered emails linking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the social media giant's controversial privacy...

Technology

Paul Tudor Jones says Fed rate cuts are coming

The recommended strategy will entail a bet on falling rates and rising gold, as well as against the U.S. dollar and "at some point" stocks "at least initially," Jones said.

Markets

Beyond Meat is rocking despite negative analyst moves this week,...

Shares of alternative meat company Beyond Meat rose more than 17% on Wednesday despite being downgraded by J.P. Morgan and Bernstein this week.

Investing

Google just teased fans with a picture of its next phone, the...

Google released the first image of its new phone on Wednesday, the Pixel 4, which is expected in the fall.

Technology

Trump still considering sanctions on gas pipeline from Russia to...

The U.S. opposes Nord Stream 2, arguing the pipeline would allow Moscow to bypass Ukraine and use energy as a weapon against its neighbors.

Energy

Foxconn says it won't just make TVs in Wisconsin but will also...

The announcement, which was made at Foxconn's first-ever investor day, underscores the controversy over the $10 billion Wisconsin plant, which is heavily subsidized by...

Technology

CrowdStrike pops more than 70% in debut, now worth over $11...

Security software vendor CrowdStrike began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWD."

CNBC Disruptor 50
Retail

Lululemon stock jumps after strong earnings, raises full-year guidance

Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
Lauren Thomas@laurenthomasx3
Key Points
  • Lululemon's first-quarter earnings and sales outpaced analyst estimates, sending shares up nearly 3% in after-hours trading.
  • The company raised its guidance for the full financial year to between $3.73 billion and $3.77 billion in revenue and between $4.51 to $4.58 in earnings per share.
  • "Lululemon continues to see strong momentum across the entire business," Chief Executive Officer Calvin McDonald wrote in a press release.
The men's assormtment on the inside of a Lululemon store.
Source: Lululemon

Lululemon on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings and sales that outpaced analyst estimates, sending shares up nearly 4% in after-hours trading.

Here's what the athletic apparel maker reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: 74 cents per share, vs. 70 cents per share, expected
  • Revenue: $782 million, vs. $755 million, expected

The company also raised its full year guidance. It expects revenue between $3.73 billion and $3.77 billion, and earnings per share between $4.51 and $4.58 in 2019.

For the first quarter ended May 5, net income rose to $96.6 million, or 74 cents a share, from $75.2 million, or 55 cents a share.

Lululemon shares, as of Wednesday's market close, have surged more than 40% this year. The stock at the end of April hit an all-time high of $179.50 per share, but more recently has fallen back down to around $170.

Same-store sales, a key indicator for the retailer's business, grew 14%, beating analyst estimates. 

"Lululemon continues to see strong momentum across the entire business," Chief Executive Officer Calvin McDonald wrote in a press release.﻿