Lululemon stock jumps after strong earnings, raises full-year guidance

Lululemon on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings and sales that outpaced analyst estimates, sending shares up nearly 4% in after-hours trading.
Here's what the athletic apparel maker reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
The company also raised its full year guidance. It expects revenue between $3.73 billion and $3.77 billion, and earnings per share between $4.51 and $4.58 in 2019.
For the first quarter ended May 5, net income rose to $96.6 million, or 74 cents a share, from $75.2 million, or 55 cents a share.
Lululemon shares, as of Wednesday's market close, have surged more than 40% this year. The stock at the end of April hit an all-time high of $179.50 per share, but more recently has fallen back down to around $170.
Same-store sales, a key indicator for the retailer's business, grew 14%, beating analyst estimates.
"Lululemon continues to see strong momentum across the entire business," Chief Executive Officer Calvin McDonald wrote in a press release.