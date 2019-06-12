Macron says he would back Merkel if she runs for EU leadership

China's lending to other countries, often shrouded in secrecy, is thought to be higher than the amounts that are officially tracked, resulting in much "hidden debt." That...World Economyread more
The U.S. will maintain its oil production — or even ramp it up higher — despite low energy prices and slowing economic growth, Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said...Oil and Gasread more
Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Wednesday with large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature as lawmakers postponed debate on proposed legal changes...China Politicsread more
China's inflation rose to a 15-month high in May, as food prices spiked, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Wednesday.China Economyread more
The order was viewed as a way to bolster the bottom line of farmers caught in the crosshairs of Trump's trade war with China, sources said.Politicsread more
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped more than 1.7%, as of its final hour of trade, as protests continued in the city on Wednesday over the contentious China extradition law.Asia Marketsread more
CrowdStrike follows several other major tech companies into the public markets this year.Technologyread more
America's top two busiest container ports, the Los Angeles and Long Beach, on Tuesday reported declines in export volumes in May amid an ongoing trade war with China.Traderead more
North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper quoted the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, as saying "prevention is the key to production in livestock industry".Asia Politicsread more
CEO Elon Musk spoke at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in Mountain View, California on Tuesday.Technologyread more
Larry Kudlow says the U.S. economy will keep growing at a strong pace this year despite the weakness seen in recent economic reports.Marketsread more
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he would support German Chancellor Angela Merkel if she were to seek to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission.
The German leader has said she will retire from politics when her fourth term runs out in 2021. But some in the bloc hope she will reconsider, given her vast experience and commitment to the EU.
Macron, asked in an interview with Swiss French-language television RTS whether he would support a Merkel candidacy, said that he could not speak for her.
"But if she wanted it, I would support her," he said. "Of course I would, because firstly I think we need someone strong. Europe needs new faces and strong faces, so we need personalities that in effect embody that."
Macron and outgoing Council President Donald Tusk are among those demanding that women be chosen to fill two out of four senior posts - Commission chief, Council president, head of the European parliament and the EU's top diplomat.
"We need parity", Macron told RTS. In Brussels on Tuesday, Juncker, who steps down on October 31, was asked if he thought Merkel could change her mind and go for a top EU job: "I don't think so," he said.
Macron and Merkel each addressed the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva earlier in the day, but had no scheduled bilateral meeting, diplomats in each delegation said.