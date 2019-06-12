North Korea takes steps to prevent the spread of African swine fever: State media

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China's loans to other nations are causing 'hidden' debt. That...

China's lending to other countries, often shrouded in secrecy, is thought to be higher than the amounts that are officially tracked, resulting in much "hidden debt." That...

World Economyread more

US will maintain oil production despite falling prices: Deputy...

The U.S. will maintain its oil production — or even ramp it up higher — despite low energy prices and slowing economic growth, Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said...

Oil and Gasread more

Police threaten 'force' as Hong Kong protesters besiege...

Political tensions were high in Hong Kong on Wednesday with large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature as lawmakers prepared to debate a law that's been...

China Politicsread more

China consumer inflation in May rises to 15-month high; food...

China's inflation rose to a 15-month high in May, as food prices spiked, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Wednesday.

China Economyread more

Trump to sign executive order streamlining biotech regulations...

The order was viewed as a way to bolster the bottom line of farmers caught in the crosshairs of Trump's trade war with China, sources said.

Politicsread more

Asia stocks decline; China's consumer prices rise at fastest pace...

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.59% by the afternoon as protests continued in the city on Wednesday over the contentious China extradition law.

Asia Marketsread more

CrowdStrike prices IPO at $34, above range

CrowdStrike follows several other major tech companies into the public markets this year.

Technologyread more

Busiest US port hit by 7th straight month of export declines amid...

America's top two busiest container ports, the Los Angeles and Long Beach, on Tuesday reported declines in export volumes in May amid an ongoing trade war with China.

Traderead more

North Korea takes steps to prevent spread of African swine fever:...

North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper quoted the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, as saying "prevention is the key to production in livestock industry".

Asia Politicsread more

Elon Musk, at Tesla shareholder meeting, promises '400-mile range...

CEO Elon Musk spoke at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in Mountain View, California on Tuesday.

Technologyread more

Kudlow says the US economy will maintain 3% pace even without a...

Larry Kudlow says the U.S. economy will keep growing at a strong pace this year despite the weakness seen in recent economic reports.

Marketsread more

Elon Musk says Tesla is waiting on an acquisition before offering...

The idea behind Tesla offering its own insurance would be to lower rates for drivers, leveraging internal data from Tesla's AutoPilot systems to justify that.

Technologyread more
Asia Politics

North Korea takes steps to prevent the spread of African swine fever: State media

Key Points
  • Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's main state newspaperm said nationwide preventive measures are being carried out to contain African swine fever.
  • Those preventative measures include disinfecting farms and restricting sales of pork and processed meat, the newspaper said.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a Samjiyon County farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. 
KCNA | Reuters 

North Korea has stepped up measures to prevent the spread of the highly contagious and deadly African swine fever, its main state newspaper said on Wednesday, breaking its silence on the outbreak which was first reported in late May.

In late May, North Korea reported an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), South Korea's agriculture ministry said but the North has not made any official comment on its outbreak.

North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper said on Wednesday nationwide preventive measures are being carried out to contain the virus, quoting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as saying "prevention is the key to production in livestock industry".

"Increasing livestock production goes hand in hand with raising farm animals safe from various diseases," said Kim according to the newspaper.

"Once highly contagious diseases like African swine fever are spread ... herds of farm animals could die."

VIDEO0:2300:23
McDonald's CEO on effect of African swine fever on pork supply
Squawk on the Street

Preventative measures include disinfecting farms and restricting sales of pork and processed meat, the newspaper said.

North Korea raises mainly chicken, ducks and rabbits. Its pig population was 2.6 million as of 2017, according to data from Statistics Korea.

In the wake of the North's outbreak, South Korea has stepped up disinfection measures near the shared border to keep the viral disease spreading to the South.

So far, no further cases have been reported in North Korea.

African swine fever (ASF) is fatal and highly contagious to pigs and wild boards, but it does not affect humans. Since the first outbreak of ASF in East Asia was reported in China in early August last year, the virus has spread across China including Vietnam.