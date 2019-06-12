This 'superstar' stock portfolio from Goldman Sachs is beating the market

Skip Navigation
A start-up taking on Bloomberg's dominance of Wall Street is...

The messaging platform for Wall Street firms, is backed by more than a dozen of the world's biggest financial players.

Financeread more

Paul Tudor Jones says Fed rate cuts are coming

The recommended strategy will entail a bet on falling rates and rising gold, as well as against the U.S. dollar and "at some point" stocks "at least initially," Jones said.

Marketsread more

Crowdstrike pops nearly 80% in debut, now worth almost $12...

Security software vendor CrowdStrike began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWD."

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

New iPhone software has a hidden feature that will help your...

A new feature in iOS 13 coming to iPhones will help extended your battery's life. It's called optimized charging, and here's what it does.

Technologyread more

Evercore sees semiconductor sector recovery pushed later into...

Evercore analysts expect another leg down in the memory chip market and now see the industry's recovery pushed to the second half of next year.

Market Insiderread more

Cramer: Apple shares are more likely to get hurt by Trump than...

"I actually think it's more likely that President Trump hurts Apple more than President Xi," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

This 'superstar' stock portfolio from Goldman Sachs is beating...

A Goldman Sachs portfolio that tracks industry-dominant "superstar" companies is beating the stock market over the last three years.

Marketsread more

Millionaires say they'll pick Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2020...

American millionaires would elect Joe Biden over President Donald Trump if the former vice president becomes the Democratic nominee, according the CNBC Millionaire survey.

CNBC Millionaire Surveyread more

Tesla looks like Netflix did a decade ago—and it could see a...

Tesla's stock resembles Netflix in 2011 before its epic rally, says Eddie Yoon, founder of EddieWouldGrow and author of the book "Superconsumers."

Trading Nationread more

Donald Trump Jr. returns to Senate panel to testify about Russia...

Donald Trump Jr. began closed-door testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, whose members were set to ask him about his awareness of an aborted plan to build a...

Politicsread more

A second analyst in as many days downgrades Beyond Meat

Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat on valuation concerns, joining J.P. Morgan as the latest Wall Street firm to cool on the red-hot IPO.

Investingread more

Ford issues safety recall on Explorer SUVs, citing potential...

Ford is issuing a safety recall on 1.2 million Ford Explorer SUVs primarily in the United States, citing a potentially dangerous suspension defect, the company said Wednesday.

Autosread more
Markets

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Key Points
  • Goldman Sachs's stock portfolio of industry-dominant "superstar" companies outperformed peers over the last three years.
  • Equity strategist David Kostin writes that firms with the highest share of industry sales have returned 49% since 2015 compared with 16% with the lowest share.
  • And while that's led to hefty bottom lines at a number of conglomerates able to maintain market share, regulatory troubles could be brewing on the horizon.
Procter & Gamble Co. Crest brand toothpaste sits on display in a supermarket in Princeton, Illinois, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2013.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A Goldman Sachs stock portfolio that tracks industry-dominant "superstar" companies in the United States is beating the stock market over the last three years.

Among the stocks on the list: Procter & Gamble, which dominates consumer products, Altria Group, which dominates tobacco, along with Google-parent Alphabet and PepsiCo. These companies often benefit from a high share of industry sales, strong pricing power and fat profit margins — all of which contribute to a compelling investment thesis, Goldman chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin wrote Tuesday.

The stock strategist added that firms with the highest share of industry sales have returned 49% since 2015 compared with 16% for firms with the lowest share after controlling for industry group.

"The market positioning of superstar firms often allows for greater bargaining power over consumers and workers and higher profitability," Kostin said in a note to clients. "Superstar firms have been one driver of the explosion in US corporate margins post-crisis."

The decline in the number of listed U.S. companies from 8,000 in 1996 to about 4,000 today through fewer initial public offerings and M&A have led to a concentration in a number of key industries, Goldman added.

While dominance has led to hefty bottom lines at a number of well-known conglomerates able to maintain sizable market share, regulatory troubles could be brewing on the horizon for a few.

U.S. lawmakers are looking to crack down on big tech companies like Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet through congressional probes for their impact over public life. Both the Federal Trade Commission as well as the Department of Justice are also launching investigation into whether some of the nation's largest tech titans could be prosecuted under antitrust law or for violations of privacy.

That's kept their stocks under pressure, with Facebook and Google each down at least 5% over the last month. And while regulators are still months, if not years away from a conclusion, Kostin added investors should monitor developments closely.

"From a strategic perspective, we believe that uncertainty is still too high to recommend investors avoid stocks in the regulatory spotlight," he wrote. "But while the impact of regulation on today's stocks will be case-dependent, similarities among historical outcomes suggest that investors should reduce exposure to any stock that becomes subject to an antitrust lawsuit. In the past, stock valuations and share prices declined between lawsuit filing and resolution."