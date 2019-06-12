This 'superstar' stock portfolio from Goldman Sachs is beating the market

Procter & Gamble Co. Crest brand toothpaste sits on display in a supermarket in Princeton, Illinois, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2013.

A Goldman Sachs stock portfolio that tracks industry-dominant "superstar" companies in the United States is beating the stock market over the last three years.

Among the stocks on the list: Procter & Gamble, which dominates consumer products, Altria Group, which dominates tobacco, along with Google-parent Alphabet and PepsiCo. These companies often benefit from a high share of industry sales, strong pricing power and fat profit margins — all of which contribute to a compelling investment thesis, Goldman chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin wrote Tuesday.