Another major Wall Street bank says there will be no rate cut soon, despite what market wants

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat on valuation concerns, joining J.P. Morgan as the latest Wall Street analyst to cool on the red hot IPO.Investingread more
The U.S. Consumer Price Index was expected to edge up 0.1% in May, after rising 0.3% a month earlier.Economyread more
Etsy shares are popping this month, and the charts indicate that the rally should continue into the summer.Trading Nationread more
Some 48.1% now see negative growth by the second quarter of 2020, according to the Duke survey.Economyread more
Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Wednesday with large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature as lawmakers postponed debate on proposed legal changes...China Politicsread more
A majority of millionaires support Sen. Elizabeth Warren's proposed tax on large wealth, according to the CNBC Millionaire survey.Wealthread more
Big banks have talked about the threat from tech-powered upstarts for years, but it's only recently that online banks like Chime have begun to make inroads.Financeread more
UBS joined Goldman Sachs in warning that the market's expectation for a rate cut is not realistic.Marketsread more
Facebook rolls out a tool that lets you sign up for notifications when nearby blood banks need donations. Here's how to set it up.Technologyread more
China's lending to other countries, often shrouded in secrecy, is thought to be higher than the amounts that are officially tracked, resulting in much "hidden debt." That...World Economyread more
As the market's conviction of a rate cut keeps growing firmer, another Wall Street bank came out defying the consensus.
UBS joined Goldman Sachs in warning that the market's expectation for a rate cut is not realistic because recent economic data has been "mixed," rather than weak, which don't warrant an easing of monetary policy anytime soon.
"Market expectations for 100 basis points of rate cuts by 2020 look exaggerated, in our view," Mark Haefele, UBS' global chief investment officer, said in a note on Wednesday. "While the Fed may eventually be forced to support growth, especially if the ongoing trade dispute with China inflicts lasting damage on capital spending and employment, we don't expect a rate cut soon."
The analyst cited unemployment rate "at a multi-decade low of 3.6%," "robust demand for workers" and high consumer confidence.
The market's rate-cut hope was sparked by recent remarks from the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who said the central bank will "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion. " Traders believe the Fed will slash rates to compensate for the potential damage from the trade war, pricing in a nearly 80% chance of a rate cut in July and about 60% probability of three rate cuts this year, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Goldman's chief economist Jan Hatzius said Monday that the Fed will keep the funds rate unchanged in 2019 as Powell's rhetoric is "not a strong hint of an upcoming cut."
— CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.