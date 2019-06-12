US Treasury yields tick lower ahead of inflation data

China's lending to other countries, often shrouded in secrecy, is thought to be higher than the amounts that are officially tracked, resulting in much "hidden debt." That...World Economyread more
The U.S. will maintain its oil production — or even ramp it up higher — despite low energy prices and slowing economic growth, Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said
Political tensions were high in Hong Kong on Wednesday with large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature as lawmakers prepared to debate a law that's been
China's inflation rose to a 15-month high in May, as food prices spiked, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Wednesday.
The order was viewed as a way to bolster the bottom line of farmers caught in the crosshairs of Trump's trade war with China, sources said.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.59% by the afternoon as protests continued in the city on Wednesday over the contentious China extradition law.
CrowdStrike follows several other major tech companies into the public markets this year.
America's top two busiest container ports, the Los Angeles and Long Beach, on Tuesday reported declines in export volumes in May amid an ongoing trade war with China.
North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper quoted the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, as saying "prevention is the key to production in livestock industry".
CEO Elon Musk spoke at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in Mountain View, California on Tuesday.
Larry Kudlow says the U.S. economy will keep growing at a strong pace this year despite the weakness seen in recent economic reports.
U.S. government debt prices were higher Wednesday morning, as traders monitor politics and await fresh data releases.
At around 02:25 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.1326%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.6097%.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. dollar is at a disadvantage compared to other currencies, such as the euro. Trump had previously pointed out that the Federal Reserve should lose its monetary policy.
In a separate comment, the President said the U.S. has very low inflation – which he considered a "beautiful thing."
This will be one of the numbers to watch out on Wednesday, when CPI figures are released at 8:30 am ET. There will also be federal budget numbers published at 2 pm ET.
In terms of auctions, the Treasury is due to sell $24 billion in 10-year notes.
There are no key Fed speeches scheduled.