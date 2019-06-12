WWE's earnings could double by 2025, says Morgan Stanley

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

This 'superstar' stock portfolio from Goldman Sachs is beating...

A Goldman Sachs portfolio that tracks industry-dominant "superstar" companies is beating the stock market over the last three years.

Marketsread more

Paul Tudor Jones says Fed rate cuts are coming

The recommended strategy will entail a bet on falling rates and rising gold, as well as against the U.S. dollar and "at some point" stocks "at least initially," Jones said.

Marketsread more

Facebook falls following report that Zuckerberg discussed privacy...

Facebook stock dropped on a Wall Street Journal report that the company uncovered emails linking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the social media giant's controversial privacy...

Technologyread more

CrowdStrike pops more than 70% in debut, now worth over $11...

Security software vendor CrowdStrike began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWD."

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Tudor Jones says next round of tariffs could tip us into a...

Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones believes the market is underestimating the economic impact of tariffs.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Mattel, CrowdStrike, Dave...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

New iPhone software has a hidden feature that will help your...

A new feature in iOS 13 coming to iPhones will help extended your battery's life. It's called optimized charging, and here's what it does.

Technologyread more

States ramp up the pressure on federal regulators to police Big...

Attorneys general in several states have opened or are preparing investigations into Facebook, Apple and Google over concerns about privacy and anti-competitive practices....

Politicsread more

Evercore sees semiconductor sector recovery pushed later into...

Evercore analysts expect another leg down in the memory chip market and now see the industry's recovery pushed to the second half of next year.

Market Insiderread more

Foxconn says it won't just make TVs in Wisconsin, but will also...

The announcement, which was made at Foxconn's first-ever investor day, underscores the controversy at the $10 billion Wisconsin plant, which is heavily subsidized by...

Technologyread more

Cramer: Apple shares are more likely to get hurt by Trump than...

"I actually think it's more likely that President Trump hurts Apple more than President Xi," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

A start-up taking on Bloomberg's dominance of Wall Street is...

The messaging platform for Wall Street firms is backed by more than a dozen of the world's biggest financial players.

Financeread more

WWE's earnings could double by 2025, says Morgan Stanley

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
WWE SmackDown World Tour
Joern Pollex | Bongarts | Getty Images

World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE, will double its earnings in five years with its forward looking strategy, according to Morgan Stanley.

Television rights are a major factor in the media company's success and future growth. Although there is no way to know what rights increases will be in the future, Morgan Stanley believes "that global secular media trends are in WWE's favor if it can continue to develop compelling storylines and characters and distribute them strategically around the world."