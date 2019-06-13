Beyond Meat's stock falls after former investor Tyson Foods announces plant-based nuggets

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Oil jumps more than 3% on reports of tanker incident in the Gulf...

Brent crude spiked above 4% Thursday on reports of tanker explosions in the Gulf of Oman.

Energyread more

Beyond Meat shares fall after Tyson Foods announces plant-based...

Shares of Beyond Meat fell 5% in premarket trading Thursday after Tyson Foods announced plans to launch plant-based nuggets later this summer.

Food & Beverageread more

Investors believe 'this time it's different — that worries Howard...

Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."

Marketsread more

Here are the most-loved stocks on Wall Street

Amazon and little known energy company Diamonback Energy are the only two stocks in the S&P 500 with all buy ratings from Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet.

Investingread more

Joe Biden lines up top tier Dem financiers for Bay Area...

Former Vice President Joe Biden is going to the homes of a former Twitter executive, a former ambassador and a longtime party philanthropist for Bay Area fundraising blitz.

Politicsread more

OPEC oil output falls to 5-year low in May as group warns of weak...

Oil production from OPEC fell by 236,000 barrels per day in May to 29.88 million bpd, the lowest level since June 2014.

Energyread more

AT&T cancels orders for Samsung's folding phone with no launch...

AT&T has cancelled pre-orders for Samsung's $2,000 Galaxy Fold, according to reports.

Technologyread more

The price of apples is soaring in China, and Beijing is showing...

As the price of apples in China has surged nearly 30%, consumers have cut their purchases of the fruit, according to data from grocery delivery platform Dada-JD Daojia.

China Economyread more

Trump: 'I think I'd take' damaging info on 2020 rival from...

"They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI," Trump said.

Politicsread more

US import prices post the largest drop in 5 months

U.S. import prices fell by the most in five months in May amid a broad decline in the cost of goods, the latest indication of muted inflation that strengthens the case for the...

Economyread more

The Fed should cut rates next week, but it won't: Wharton's...

Stocks have rallied within range of records on high hopes for a rate cut, possibly as soon as next week. Investors could be waiting a little longer, warns Jeremy Siegel.

Trading Nationread more

RH soars 23% on earnings beat as retailer's luxury strategy...

RH tops earnings and revenue estimates, attributing its performance to its strategy of transforming into a luxury lifestyle brand.

Retailread more
Food & Beverage

Beyond Meat's stock falls after former investor Tyson Foods announces plant-based nuggets

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Tyson Foods announced Thursday that it would launch plant-based nuggets later this summer.
  • Shares of Beyond Meat fell in premarket trading on the news.
  • The maker of plant-based meats is facing increased competition from traditional Big Food companies.
Beyond Meat share prices are displayed on a monitor as Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown speaks to a journalist after his company's stock began trading at the Nasdaq MarketSite, May 2, 2019 in New York City.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Shares of Beyond Meat fell about 4% in premarket trading Thursday after Tyson Foods announced plans to launch plant-based nuggets later this summer.

Since going public in early May, Beyond's stock has soared 468%. Its market value is about $8.3 billion, roughly one third of that of Tyson, the nation's largest meat producer.

But one early investor has missed out on the success of Beyond's market debut: Tyson. The company sold its stake prior to Beyond's initial public offering because it planned to offer its own meat alternative products. The meatpacker announced Thursday that it planned to launch imitation chicken nuggets later this summer, as well as burger patties blending meat with vegetables in the fall.

Beyond does not currently offer any plant-based chicken products, but the company is working on a new and improved version of its chicken strips, which it pulled from grocery store shelves earlier this year.

Even with shares falling Thursday to around $137, Beyond's stock price remains above the price targets of analysts, the  highest of which is $123. No one on Wall Street recommends buying the stock anymore because of its hot streak. The stock has been gyrating as analysts have raised concern about its monster run and short sellers have taken an interest.

Tyson's announcement comes as Beyond faces increased competition in the plant-based meat market. Nestle is planning to launch its own plant-based burger this fall in the U.S. under its Sweet Earth brand.

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow wrote in a note Thursday that he does not view Tyson's hybrid burgers as a major threat to Beyond.

"Although competing hybrid burgers offer less saturated fat than the 100% plant-based products from Beyond and Impossible, they simply don't taste as good in our experience," he wrote.

Euromonitor expects that the market for meat alternatives will hit $22.9 billion globally by 2023. Tyson said that alternative protein could be a billion-dollar business for the company someday. The flexitarian diet is driving that growth, with nearly 60% of U.S. consumers expressing interest in eating less meat, according to Mintel.

While Beyond has said that the company has enough capacity to handle projected demand for the next two years, Big Food companies like Tyson and Nestle have even more muscle when it comes to production and research and development.

VIDEO6:3506:35
How the Beyond Meat burger is taking on the beef industry
The Upstarts