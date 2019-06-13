Dexcom CEO teases a diabetes collaboration with Apple Watch

The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.Marketsread more
Shares in Asia Pacific were set to trade higher on Friday. Oil prices spiked following attacks on two tanker ships in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.Asia Marketsread more
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for attacks earlier in the day on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping...Politicsread more
Apple made Comcast and Charter agree to sell iPads, Apple TVs and other lower-volume devices as part of the cable companies' deal to offer the iPhone on their mobile service.Technologyread more
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will leave the job at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.Politicsread more
The departure of Tesla Autopilot perception lead Zeljko Popovic comes at a critical time, as Tesla is promising its electric vehicles will be capable of operating as...Technologyread more
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren isn't waiting for the election to push forward her sweeping plan to erase the majority of the country's outstanding student...Personal Financeread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 13.Market Insiderread more
Jeffrey Gundlach is betting on gold, as he expects the dollar to finish the year lower.Marketsread more
Flynn's decision to replace his legal team with Sidney Powell, a fiery critic of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian election interference, struck some as a...Politicsread more
The Democratic National Committee on Thursday named the 20 presidential candidates who qualified to appear on stage later this month in the first primary debate of the 2020...Politicsread more
Dexcom will launch a number of upgrades for its G6 diabetes system over the next year, including its direct-to-Apple Watch version, CEO Kevin Sayer said Thursday.
Apple CEO Tim Cook earlier this year said he wanted to leave a mark on the health care industry under his tenure at the iconic technology giant. The collaboration between the two companies would allow diabetes patients to track glucose on Apple's top wearable device.
"It's coming," Sayer said in a sit-down interview with Jim Cramer on "Mad Money." "And this tool is great for people with diabetes."
The medical device manufacturer, which produces glucose monitoring systems, is also working on other iterations of the G6 alongside development of the G7 system in collaboration with life sciences researcher Verily. Verily is a subsidiary of Google-parent Alphabet.
"It takes a CGM [continuous glucose monitor] and makes it much smaller," Sayer said. "It really will be a device, we think, for the ages and a platform forever. It's going to be wonderful."
Dexcom is also partnering with Walgreens. The company also plans to work with CVS ahead of its pending merger with Aetna.
"We want to be where our patients want to be met, not in our plant or not some place else," Sayer said. "[We want to] get the product to the patient where they can use it."
Dexcom grew revenue by 52% year over year during the first quarter of 2019, according to its most recent earnings report. Revenue was above $280 million during the period.
Dexcom plans to release its G6 system to the Medicare market where it can build more capacity, he added. More than 8 million people in the United States and Europe are on insulin therapy, Sayer said.
"I assure you there is plenty of room for us to grow over the long term," Sayer said.
Shares of Dexcom climbed 0.72% on Thursday to close at $146.32. The stock is off about $10 from its February highs, but has run up more than 22% in 2019 and nearly 50% in the past year.
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of CVS, Alphabet, and Apple.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com