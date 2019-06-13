Hyperinflation pushes Venezuela to offer 50,000-bolivar bank note

Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."Marketsread more
Attacks near the world's busiest sea lane for oil shipments come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States and its allies in the Gulf.Energyread more
Sears' former CEO, Eddie Lampert says severance to workers has been paid, and he defends himself against criticism of his tenure as CEO.Retailread more
Shares of Beyond Meat fell 5% in premarket trading Thursday after Tyson Foods announced plans to launch plant-based nuggets later this summer.Food & Beverageread more
The Business Roundtable's CEO Economic Outlook Index fell by 5.7 points in the second quarter to 89.5. It also marked the fifth straight quarter of declining optimism.Marketsread more
Donald Trump Jr. plans to campaign against Rep. Justin Amash in Michigan's 2020 primary after the Congressman called for his father's impeachment.Politicsread more
Amazon and little known energy company Diamonback Energy are the only two stocks in the S&P 500 with all buy ratings from Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet.Investingread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden is going to the homes of a former Twitter executive, a former ambassador and a longtime party philanthropist for Bay Area fundraising blitz.Politicsread more
"Why would we want to expose U.S. investors to the possibility of being defrauded by one country?," Sen. Chris Van Hollen asks.Politicsread more
It is not clear whether either man will comply with the subpoeanas. Both refused to supply information to the committee voluntarily, Schiff said.Politicsread more
"They have thrown aside two great brands that had real value in exchange for this horrific, means-nothing statement."Banksread more
As its efforts to stem hyperinflation flounder, Venezuela's socialist government has taken to issuing new large-denominated notes to help its citizens cope with rising costs.
Starting Thursday, the new currency now will come in denominations of 10,000, 20,000 and 50,000 bolivars, according to a report in The Guardian. The largest denomination is worth about $8.13 in U.S. currency but is above the national minimum wage of 40,000 bolivars.
Venezuela's inflation rate fell under 1 million percent in May after peaking above 1.3 million percent the previous month, nearly a year after President Nicholas Maduro instituted attempted reforms in August 2018 that cut five zeroes off the currency and prices. The largest note in circulation had been 500 bolivars, which The Guardian notes is not enough now to buy a piece of candy.
Officials in Venezuela blame the inflation crisis on U.S. sanctions that restricted its ability to sell oil. Critics, though, say mismanagement and an oversupply of currency have been the main issues.
Prior to the latest action, the nation had pushed banks to hold more cash in reserve and to restrict the central bank from releasing too much currency into circulation.
Read the full Guardian report here.