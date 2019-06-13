Flying taxis could lift off in six years — here's how much it'll cost to ride one

Brent crude spiked 3.6% on Thursday morning on reports of tanker explosions in the Gulf of Oman.Energyread more
As the price of apples in China has surged nearly 30%, consumers have cut their purchases of the fruit, according to data from grocery delivery platform Dada-JD Daojia.China Economyread more
Hong Kong braced for the possibility of more violence on Thursday after scenes of chaos rocked the global trade and finance center a day earlier.China Politicsread more
Ireland's Data Protection Commission will conclude some of its investigations into Facebook in "coming months," its boss told CNBC.Technologyread more
Hong Kong protest demonstrators used social media apps like Telegram and WhatsApp to organize activities.Technologyread more
The U.S. opposes Nord Stream 2, arguing the pipeline would allow Moscow to bypass Ukraine and use energy as a weapon against its neighbors.Energyread more
Online banking platform Revolut says it will start gradually onboarding 20,000 Australians who signed up to a waiting list.Technologyread more
The Hang Seng index closed fractionally lower on Thursday at 27,294.71 amid uncertainty a day after violent clashes between protesters and riot police over a controversial...Asia Marketsread more
Companies that derive more than half their sales outside the U.S. are expected to see a 9.3% slump in earnings as the reporting season looms about a month away.Marketsread more
Skateboarder Tony Hawk turned down a buyout offer from Activision and his instinct paid off: His licensing deal ran for 16 years until 2015 and the Tony Hawk series generated...The Brave Onesread more
Since Indian budget hotel start-up OYO entered China last year, it has opened nearly 10,000 hotels and 450,000 rooms. Its CEO Ritesh Agarwal outlines two reasons for the...Travelread more
Flying cars have for years been limited to the world of fiction. Now there are plenty of companies hoping to make the sci-fi dream a reality.
One such firm is Lilium, a Munich-based start-up with big ambitions for the future of transportation: a five-seater electric air taxi, due to launch commercial flights in 2025.
The main goal Lilium is hoping to achieve, according to Chief Commercial Officer Remo Gerber, is making such a service an affordable one that people can use just like they would a ride-hailing app like Uber.
Around the time Lilium was established, its founders realized they didn't want to make a "luxury product" or "something we sell to rich individuals," but a "service that's affordable," Gerber told CNBC in an interview.
To get a better idea of just how much that would cost, the executive used the example of taking New Yorkers from Manhattan to JFK Airport within six minutes for about $70.
For reference, Uber plans to take passengers in its helicopter ride-sharing service from Manhattan to JFK for a roughly $200 flight that takes around eight minutes.
Lilium says its aircraft, which takes off and lands vertically, can travel 300 kilometers in an hour after a single charge. In the U.K. that means it would be able to take someone from London to Manchester — in other words, from the South to the North of England – in one journey.
In terms of general pricing, Gerber explained that a typical short-distance ride would cost about the same as a trip with a ride-hailing firm like Uber or Lyft. Long-distance flights would cost the equivalent of traveling economy class in an airplane, he added.
With a route like London to Manchester in the U.K., Gerber said, customers would have to fork out a similar amount to what they would pay for a train ticket. According to travel metasearch engine Gopili, an average train ticket on that route costs £60 ($76).
The German start-up's five-seater jet took to the skies for the first time last month, a key milestone for the company. Prior to that, Lilium had tested a two-seater variant in 2017.
Lilium was founded in 2015 by three friends from the Technical University of Munich. To date, it's raised about $100 million from investors including China's Tencent and the London-based venture capital firm Atomico.
Six years from now, Lilium will be available in "a number of cities around the world," Gerber said.
And while Lilium's aircraft is controlled by a pilot, the firm says it's putting together a team of experts focused on unmanned jets. According to Morgan Stanley, the market for autonomous flying cars could be worth $1.5 trillion by 2040.
Other than Uber, Lilium faces stiff competition from major aerospace players Boeing and Airbus, as well as the German start-up Volocopter, which is also working on a vertical take-off and landing air taxi.
Watch: Uber unveiled its flying taxi prototype, which looks like a giant drone