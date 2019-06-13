MGA CEO says Mattel will be bankrupt 'within a year or so' after takeover bid is rejected

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

A Morgan Stanley reading on the economy collapses by the most...

Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.

Marketsread more

Trump administration blames Iran for oil tanker attacks in Middle...

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for attacks earlier in the day on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping...

Politicsread more

General Electric wants to sell its stake in more than 100...

Sources tell CNBC that GE Ventures, the corporate venture arm for GE, is looking to sell off its entire portfolio of investments.

Technologyread more

Tesla loses key Autopilot engineer to self-driving truck start-up...

The departure of Tesla Autopilot perception lead Zeljko Popovic comes at a critical time, as Tesla is promising its electric vehicles will be capable of operating as...

Technologyread more

Facebook gets dumped from an index that tracks socially...

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Thursday that the social network no longer will be part of the S&P 500 ESG Index.

Marketsread more

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House at the end of...

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will leave the job at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

Politicsread more

Elizabeth Warren will introduce legislation to cancel student...

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren isn't waiting for the election to push forward her sweeping plan to erase the majority of the country's outstanding student...

Personal Financeread more

Billionaire investor warns lazy thinking is taking over markets

Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."

Marketsread more

Explosions on two oil tankers near Iran send oil prices 2% higher

Attacks near the world's busiest sea lane for oil shipments come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States and its allies in the Gulf.

Energyread more

Bricks-and-mortar brands are figuring out online sales, and their...

A number of retailers, such as Lululemon and Best Buy, and restaurants over the past few weeks have reported explosive growth of e-commerce sales, helped by their stores.

Retailread more

Broadcom falls after slashing revenue guidance

Broadcom shares moved lower on Thursday after the company lowered revenue guidance for the year.

Technologyread more

Campbell promises bone broth, 'plant-based cooking platform,' as...

"Soup is our middle name," Mark Clouse, CEO of Campbell Soup Co., reminded the audience during the company's investor day on Thursday.

Food & Beverageread more
Retail

MGA CEO says Mattel will be bankrupt 'within a year or so' after takeover bid is rejected

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • Isaac Larian's takeover offer was rejected last week.
  • Larian said Mattel was worth $6 per share, barely 50% of its closing price Thursday.
  • Larian previously tried to buy part of Toys R Us.
Isaac Larian
Jamie Sabau | WireImage | Getty Images

MGA Entertainment CEO Isaac Larian said on CNBC's Closing Bell that toymaker Mattel will be bankrupt "shortly, within a year or so" after the company rejected MGA's takeover.

Larian made a proposal in May that would make him Mattel's chairman and CEO, but the offer was rejected last week, according to Reuters. It is unclear how much MGA offered for the company, which has a market cap of just over $4 billion.

Much of Larian's criticism was directed at Mattel's board.

"They have nobody from the toy business on that board except one guy who ran a company called Top Toys in Denmark, and Top Toys went into complete liquidation," Larian said.

Last year, Larian tried to buy part of bankrupt toy retailer Toys R Us but was rejected.

Larian also told CNBC that he thought Mattel was worth $6 per share. The maker of Barbie finished trading at $11.73 per share on Thursday, recovering from a sharp drop following Larian's comments.

Next Article
Key Points
  • Mattel last week rejected another merger offer from Bratz doll maker MGA Entertainment, MGA's chief executive officer, Isaac Larian, said.
  • In response, Bob Normile, Mattel's chief legal officer, wrote to Larian on June 7 that the company's board unanimously concluded that the proposal was "not in the best interests of Mattel and its shareholders."
  • Mattel has been struggling to boost its sales, which have fallen for the past three years, and the Barbie maker's stock has lost 37% of its value in the past 12 months.