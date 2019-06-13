Mitsubishi envisions more comfortable regional flights on its new 'SpaceJet'

Mitsubishi Aircraft is getting closer to launching the first Japan-made airliners in more than half a century: the SpaceJet.

The Japanese aircraft manufacturer, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, now needs regulators and customers to get on board.

Ahead of the Paris Air Show, Mitsubishi unveiled on Thursday the retrofuturistic new brand name and outlined plans to get the program — long plagued by production delays — finally up in the air.

It tweaked the design of the smaller of the two planes in the Mitsubishi Regional Jet family to lengthen the cabin and downsize the wings. And it recently started test flights for the larger one, the SpaceJet M90 (or MRJ90) with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau in Washington state, where it recently opened new U.S. headquarters.

The 88-seat M90 has a range of about 1,300 miles, or around the distance between New York and Miami.

The more fuel-efficient planes compared with previous models are part of a wave of designs for aircraft smaller than the single-aisle Boeing and Airbus planes that dominate air travel and fit from about150 to more than 200 passengers.