Morgan Stanley sees 17% upside at Disney thanks to its new streaming service

Brent crude spiked above 4% Thursday on reports of tanker explosions in the Gulf of Oman.Energyread more
Shares of Beyond Meat fell 5% in premarket trading Thursday after Tyson Foods announced plans to launch plant-based nuggets later this summer.Food & Beverageread more
Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."Marketsread more
Amazon and little known energy company Diamonback Energy are the only two stocks in the S&P 500 with all buy ratings from Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet.Investingread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden is going to the homes of a former Twitter executive, a former ambassador and a longtime party philanthropist for Bay Area fundraising blitz.Politicsread more
Oil production from OPEC fell by 236,000 barrels per day in May to 29.88 million bpd, the lowest level since June 2014.Energyread more
AT&T has cancelled pre-orders for Samsung's $2,000 Galaxy Fold, according to reports.Technologyread more
As the price of apples in China has surged nearly 30%, consumers have cut their purchases of the fruit, according to data from grocery delivery platform Dada-JD Daojia.China Economyread more
"They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI," Trump said.Politicsread more
U.S. import prices fell by the most in five months in May amid a broad decline in the cost of goods, the latest indication of muted inflation that strengthens the case for the...Economyread more
Stocks have rallied within range of records on high hopes for a rate cut, possibly as soon as next week. Investors could be waiting a little longer, warns Jeremy Siegel.Trading Nationread more
Morgan Stanley on Thursday raised its forecast for Disney shares as interest in the media giant's new streaming service puts it on a path for healthy long-term profit.
Analyst Benjamin Swinburne hiked his price target to $160 from $135, predicted over 130 million over-the-top subscribers around the world by 2024 and wrote that Disney+ should boost the company's adjusted earnings per share over $11 over the next five years.
Disney posted $7.08 earnings per share in fiscal year 2018.
"Stepping back and admittedly taking the long view, investing in Disney shares is a play on the durability of its IP," Swinburne said. "Encouragingly, consumers are voting with their wallets today, spending an estimated $15-20bn a year for movies and TV product that will ultimately make its way to Disney Plus."
Disney shares rose 1.4% in premarket trading following the Morgan Stanley note. The stock is up about 24% so far this year. The platform, which was unveiled by Disney's top brass in April, should attract about 13 million subscribers at the end of fiscal 2020 and 70 million by 2024, the analyst wrote.
And while Morgan Stanley isn't the only brokerage positive on Disney+, much of the bullish case behind the new service centers around its extensive film and television catalog as well as the promise of new shows featuring favorite characters from Pixar Studios to "Star Wars."
"Disney already incurs significant marketing costs supporting its brands, notably its films, and as a narrower service, it is not trying from a content perspective to be all things to all people, therefore requiring less content volume," Swinburne added. "We believe the market has often overstated the risk and underappreciated the reward of the transition to streaming."
The service will cost subscribers $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year, which is at the high end of what many analysts had expected.