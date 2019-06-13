Kei Nishikori joins Federer and Djokovic as one of highest-paid tennis players in the world

Skip Navigation
Trump administration blames Iran for oil tanker attacks in Middle...

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for attacks earlier in the day on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping...

Politicsread more

A Morgan Stanley reading on the economy collapses by the most...

Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.

Marketsread more

General Electric wants to sell its stake in more than 100...

Sources tell CNBC that GE Ventures, the corporate venture arm for GE, is looking to sell off its entire portfolio of investments.

Technologyread more

Tesla loses key Autopilot engineer to self-driving truck start-up...

The departure of Tesla Autopilot perception lead Zeljko Popovic comes at a critical time, as Tesla is promising its electric vehicles will be capable of operating as...

Technologyread more

Facebook gets dumped from an index that tracks socially...

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Thursday that the social network no longer will be part of the S&P 500 ESG Index.

Marketsread more

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House at the end of...

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will leave the job at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

Politicsread more

Elizabeth Warren will introduce legislation to cancel student...

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren isn't waiting for the election to push forward her sweeping plan to erase the majority of the country's outstanding student...

Personal Financeread more

Billionaire investor warns lazy thinking is taking over markets

Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."

Marketsread more

Explosions on two oil tankers near Iran send oil prices 2% higher

Attacks near the world's busiest sea lane for oil shipments come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States and its allies in the Gulf.

Energyread more

Bricks-and-mortar brands are figuring out online sales, and their...

A number of retailers, such as Lululemon and Best Buy, and restaurants over the past few weeks have reported explosive growth of e-commerce sales, helped by their stores.

Retailread more

Broadcom falls after slashing revenue guidance

Broadcom shares moved lower on Thursday after the company lowered revenue guidance for the year.

Technologyread more

Campbell promises bone broth, 'plant-based cooking platform,' as...

"Soup is our middle name," Mark Clouse, CEO of Campbell Soup Co., reminded the audience during the company's investor day on Thursday.

Food & Beverageread more
Sports

Kei Nishikori joins Federer and Djokovic as one of highest-paid tennis players in the world

Elizabeth Myong
Key Points
  • Kei Nishikori, a professional Japanese tennis player, is number 35 on Forbes' World's Highest-Paid Athletes List with earnings of $37.3 million for 2019.
  • 29-year-old Nishikori is currently ranked number 7 in singles and reached a career high of number 4, making him the first Japanese men's tennis player to have be ranked in the top 5 for singles.
  • Nishikori has been able to make a number of brand deals with sneakers from Nike, noodles from Nissin, a car at Jaguar, and a jet at Japan Airlines named after him. He also has deals with Asahi, NTT, Lixil, and Procter & Gamble. 
Kei Nishikori of Japan celebrates match point during his men's singles quarter-final match against Marin Cilic of Croatia on Day Ten of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Elsa | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Kei Nishikori — when it comes to men's tennis, these are the top three highest-paid athletes, according to a Forbes ranking

Some may be surprised that Nishikori bested Rafael Nadal, but the 29-year-old has become quite a superstar in his home country of Japan, where he has a large and adoring fanbase. Crowds have gotten so large at practices, they have caused safety concerns, and prompted him to move to the U.S. for training.

With earnings of $37.3 million, Nishikori, ranked 35th on the Forbes list to Federer's 5th place ($93.4 million) and Djokovic's 17th place ($50.6 million). Nadal raked in $35 million to place 37th. 

Nishikori stood out at the very beginning, said John Butler, executive director of the Delray Beach Open. Butler remembers when Nishikori won his first ATP title at the Delray Beach Open in 2008.

"Even at that stage when he was relatively a no one in the tennis world, he knew how to step up at the big moments," said Butler. "He knows how to execute, that's why he's been so steady in his climb."

"Project 45" was Nishikori's nickname when he was 18, Butler said. The nickname referenced his goal to beat Japanese tennis champion Shuzo Matsuoka's ranking of #46, which was once the highest world ranking for any Japanese tennis player. But that was before Nishikori blew past that record, joining the world's top ten.

Nishikori is currently ranked number 7 in singles, but he reached a career high of number 4, making him the first Japanese men's tennis player to have been ranked in the top 5 for singles.

In 2016, he won a gold medal in the Olympics in Rio, which was the first gold medal for Japan in over 96 years. He also became the first Asian player to reach the men's Grand Slam final at the 2014 U.S. Open.

One of the reasons Nishikori bested Nadal was his endorsements.  Forbes said Nishikori took home $4.3 million in prize money to Nadal's $9 million, but Nishikori's $33 million in endorsement, topped Nadal's $25 million. 

Nishikori has been able to make a number of brand deals with sneakers from Nike, noodles from Nissin, a car at Jaguar, and a jet at Japan Airlines named after him. He also has deals with Asahi, NTT, Lixil, and Procter & Gamble.

When it comes to on-court fashion, Nishikori is also well-connected. Uniqlo named Nishikori their global ambassador in 2011 and outfitted him for the 2019 French Open. He also signed a lifetime deal with Wilson in 2015.

Nishikori, who is active on social media, has 1 million followers on Twitter and more than 500,000 on Instagram, where he posts about brand partners like Jaguar.

Butler said Nishikori's success is especially impressive because he hasn't allowed his smaller stature to get in the way of competitors who are much taller.

"He's a fascinating role model and example for young players who aren't 6'4. He maximizes what he's good at and he doesn't have weaknesses," he said. "He can rip a ball without being Rafael Nadal."

