Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House at the end of the month, Trump says

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will leave the job at the end of the month, President Donald Trump said Thursday.
In a pair of tweets, the president said Sanders will return to her home state of Arkansas — and urged her to run for governor. He thanked her for what he called a "job well done" in the White House. Trump did not immediately announce who would replace her.
Speaking at a White House event on hiring former inmates released under legislation passed last year, Sanders called the job the "honor" and "opportunity of a lifetime." She added that she "loved every minute, even the hard minutes."
Sanders did not say whether she would take another job in Arkansas or run for governor. But she stressed that she will "continue to be one of the most outspoken and loyal supporters of the president and his agenda."
Sanders was on the 2016 Trump campaign's communications team. She was a deputy press secretary when Trump took office before she succeeded Sean Spicer as press secretary in July 2017.
Sanders had an often adversarial relationship with the press.
The press secretary faced criticism for giving answers from the White House podium that were misleading or contradicted what the president's public comments. In one notable episode, she claimed after former FBI Director James Comey's firing that "countless" agents within the bureau had lost confidence in him. Special counsel Robert Mueller's report on his Russia investigation released in May contradicted her characterization.
This year, the press secretary largely disappeared from the job's traditional role as the public face of the administration. She last held a press briefing on March 11, 94 days ago.
Sanders' departure continues a tumultuous run for a White House communications shop that has a difficult task in controlling the message of a freewheeling president. The White House currently has no communications director. Five people have held the job in roughly two and a half years of Trump's presidency — most recently former Fox News executive Bill Shine.
Sanders did not immediately return CNBC's request to comment.
— CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report