Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House at the end of the month, Trump says

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will leave the job at the end of the month, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

In a pair of tweets, the president said Sanders will return to her home state of Arkansas — and urged her to run for governor. He thanked her for what he called a "job well done" in the White House. Trump did not immediately announce who would replace her.

Speaking at a White House event on hiring former inmates released under legislation passed last year, Sanders called the job the "honor" and "opportunity of a lifetime." She added that she "loved every minute, even the hard minutes."

Sanders did not say whether she would take another job in Arkansas or run for governor. But she stressed that she will "continue to be one of the most outspoken and loyal supporters of the president and his agenda."