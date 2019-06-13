These home improvements can help shave money off your utility bills

Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."Marketsread more
Attacks near the world's busiest sea lane for oil shipments come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States and its allies in the Gulf.Energyread more
Sears' former CEO, Eddie Lampert says severance to workers has been paid, and he defends himself against criticism of his tenure as CEO.Retailread more
Conducting a home assessment can help cut your energy use — and bills — significantly. Here's where homeowners can start if they want to reap the rewards of those savings.Personal Financeread more
Shares of Beyond Meat fell 5% in premarket trading Thursday after Tyson Foods announced plans to launch plant-based nuggets later this summer.Food & Beverageread more
The Business Roundtable's CEO Economic Outlook Index fell by 5.7 points in the second quarter to 89.5. It also marked the fifth straight quarter of declining optimism.Marketsread more
Valo Ventures partner and co-founder of CapitalG Scott Tierney wants to see tech help society with a new fund.Technologyread more
Rep. Justin Amash is the only Republican who has called for the impeachment of President Trump.Politicsread more
Larry Kudlow is the director of the National Economic Council. He is speaking Thursday to the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, D.C. The topic is...Economyread more
The U.S. trade representative's office has reportedly denied electric car maker Tesla's requests to waive tariffs on the car company's China-made center screen and car...Autosread more
Amazon and little known energy company Diamonback Energy are the only two stocks in the S&P 500 with all buy ratings from Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet.Investingread more
If you want to bring your home utility costs down, you may want to double-check your energy efficiency.
If your air conditioner isn't the right size, or your home does not have proper insulation or you still use incandescent lighting, you could be unwittingly ramping up your energy costs.
The solution: conduct a home energy assessment, according to Steve Chalk, former acting deputy assistant secretary for energy efficiency at the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy. Chalk retired from his position on May 31.
A professional home energy assessment could cost around $400, according to Chalk, depending on your residence and where you live. But subsequent home improvements could help cut 20% to 35% off your energy use — and your utility bills.
Estimates from the Department of Energy show that consumers can save an average of $105 to $627 on their annual bills.
"You could easily have payback for that [assessment] in a couple of years," Chalk said. "You're not only saving money in the long term, but your house is more comfortable, and your air quality can be better."
With the official start of summer just weeks away, now is the time to check that you're using the right air conditioners.
Many homeowners make the mistake of having an air conditioning system that's too large and therefore does not run as long as smaller ones.
"[That] might sound energy efficient, but it's not," Chalk said.
That's because what really happens in that case is that your home is filled with a lot of cold air really fast, which leads to extra moisture, condensation and even mold, he said.
Homeowners in colder climates should also make sure that they have proper insulation installed. Adding attic insulation, for example, can result in a "pretty fast payback," Chalk said.
Sealing up any leakage in heating and air conditioning ducts or crawl spaces can also help to stem energy losses.
Once you have plugged any leaks, the next step you might want to consider to reel in your energy costs is replacing your appliances.
In addition to upgrading your air conditioning, you should also look at your water heating system. If it's broken or old, a new one could provide three to four times more efficiency, Chalk said.
Lighting is another area where upgrades can reap big savings, Chalk said. Switching to LED from incandescent lighting can increase efficiency by about 85%, he said.
More from Personal Finance:
The top 10 'hidden gems' for summer vacation home rentals
Options are few for storm-ravaged homes with insufficient insurance
Rolling Stones concert goers to get schooled on lifetime income
Other small changes can add up. That includes programmable thermostats or power strips to help manage the energy use of equipment that remains on all the time.
One thing to look for when buying new appliances: the Energy Star label. Products sporting this decal tend to be more energy efficient, according to Chalk. Plus, the labels show exactly how much you stand to save per month.
The government's Energy Star website also provides further information on home energy upgrades.
Other tips: