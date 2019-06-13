Tony Hawk turned down a $500,000 royalty check in his 20s — here's why

When professional skateboarder Tony Hawk was approached by video gaming company Activision in the late 1990s, he was offered a $500,000 buy-out to put his name to one of its games.

But he turned it down.

"As Activision started getting closer to release, they felt like they had a hit on their hands just in terms of the feedback they were getting from game magazines, " Hawk told "The Brave Ones. " "And so they offered me a flat buy-out of $500,000 for future royalties … I had never heard anyone speak the words 'Half a million dollars' to me."

Hawk's instinct told him not to take the pay out. "It seemed unreal that anyone would offer that for the future of something that they don't even know how it's going to turn out," he said.

"I think my saving grace of that was I had just bought a new house and it was almost paid for and I felt pretty comfortable with all my other income and other endorsements happening, that I thought, I could take a gamble on this piece."