Trade war, Brexit and Italian debt are major concerns, SNB chairman says

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is watching the U.S.-China trade war, Brexit and the Italian fiscal situation "very closely," after it held its policy of negative interest rates and readiness to intervene in foreign exchange markets.

Speaking to CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche in Bern following the central bank's monetary policy announcement, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said increased trade tensions would have a "very negative impact" on the economy.

"We are a small open economy - importing a lot, exporting a lot - so we depend on the possibility of exporting and everything that is negatively influencing the global economy is bad for us," Jordan said.

He added that the SNB was also monitoring the U.K.'s turbulent departure from the European Union, which will be heavily influenced by the outcome of the current Conservative party leadership election, along with rising Italian debt and the ensuing punitive measures expected from the European Commission.