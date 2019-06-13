US Treasury yields tick lower as trade tensions continue

Brent crude spiked 3.6% on Thursday morning on reports of tanker explosions in the Gulf of Oman.Energyread more
As the price of apples in China has surged nearly 30%, consumers have cut their purchases of the fruit, according to data from grocery delivery platform Dada-JD Daojia.China Economyread more
Hong Kong braced for the possibility of more violence on Thursday after scenes of chaos rocked the global trade and finance center a day earlier.China Politicsread more
Ireland's Data Protection Commission will conclude some of its investigations into Facebook in "coming months," its boss told CNBC.Technologyread more
Hong Kong protest demonstrators used social media apps like Telegram and WhatsApp to organize activities.Technologyread more
The U.S. opposes Nord Stream 2, arguing the pipeline would allow Moscow to bypass Ukraine and use energy as a weapon against its neighbors.Energyread more
Online banking platform Revolut says it will start gradually onboarding 20,000 Australians who signed up to a waiting list.Technologyread more
The Hang Seng index closed fractionally lower on Thursday at 27,294.71 amid uncertainty a day after violent clashes between protesters and riot police over a controversial...Asia Marketsread more
Companies that derive more than half their sales outside the U.S. are expected to see a 9.3% slump in earnings as the reporting season looms about a month away.Marketsread more
Skateboarder Tony Hawk turned down a buyout offer from Activision and his instinct paid off: His licensing deal ran for 16 years until 2015 and the Tony Hawk series generated...The Brave Onesread more
Since Indian budget hotel start-up OYO entered China last year, it has opened nearly 10,000 hotels and 450,000 rooms. Its CEO Ritesh Agarwal outlines two reasons for the...Travelread more
U.S. government debt yields continued to fall Thursday morning after President Donald Trump declined to set a deadline on levying tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese goods.
At around 4.00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at 2.1117%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down to around 2.6112%.
Meanwhile, Wednesday's consumer price index data rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in May, while costs excluding volatile energy and food components also rose 0.1%.
Prices climbed 1.8% from the previous year while the so-called core gauge rose 2%, both falling short of economists' expectations.
Investors will also be monitoring May imports data and last week's jobless claims figures, both of which are due for release at 8.30 a.m. ET.
The Treasury is due to auction $40 billion in 4-week bills and $35 billion in 8-week bills Thursday. There are no key Fed speeches scheduled.
Elsewhere, oil prices pared some of their recent losses on Thursday, following a sharp sell-off in the previous session. Crude futures tumbled as much as 4% on Wednesday, slipping to near five-month lows amid continued increases in U.S. crude stockpiles and concerns about lower demand growth.
Oil prices rebounded more than 2% Thursday morning amid reports of a tanker incident in the Gulf of Oman.
International benchmark Brent crude traded at around $61.58 during early morning deals, up nearly 3%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $52.38, up more than 2%.