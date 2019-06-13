Your first trade for Thursday, June 13

Brent crude spiked above 4% Thursday on reports of tanker explosions in the Gulf of Oman.Energyread more
Shares of Beyond Meat fell 5% in premarket trading Thursday after Tyson Foods announced plans to launch plant-based nuggets later this summer.Food & Beverageread more
Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."Marketsread more
Amazon and little known energy company Diamonback Energy are the only two stocks in the S&P 500 with all buy ratings from Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet.Investingread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden is going to the homes of a former Twitter executive, a former ambassador and a longtime party philanthropist for Bay Area fundraising blitz.Politicsread more
Oil production from OPEC fell by 236,000 barrels per day in May to 29.88 million bpd, the lowest level since June 2014.Energyread more
AT&T has cancelled pre-orders for Samsung's $2,000 Galaxy Fold, according to reports.Technologyread more
As the price of apples in China has surged nearly 30%, consumers have cut their purchases of the fruit, according to data from grocery delivery platform Dada-JD Daojia.China Economyread more
"They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI," Trump said.Politicsread more
U.S. import prices fell by the most in five months in May amid a broad decline in the cost of goods, the latest indication of muted inflation that strengthens the case for the...Economyread more
Stocks have rallied within range of records on high hopes for a rate cut, possibly as soon as next week. Investors could be waiting a little longer, warns Jeremy Siegel.Trading Nationread more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Delta Airlines.
Brian Kelly was a seller of the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF.
Mark Tepper was a buyer of Alibaba.
Steve Grasso was a buyer of McDonald's.
