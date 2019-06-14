Skip Navigation
Politics

Democratic debate lineups announced: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will go at it in the second night

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • NBC News announces the lineups for the first Democratic presidential primary debate, which will take place in Miami on June 26 and 27. 
  • The two consistently highest polling candidates, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, will share the stage on the second night of the debate. 
  • NBC News randomly drew the 20 qualifying candidates into two groups of 10. 
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) exits after delivering remarks at a campaign function in the Marvin Center at George Washington University on June 12, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Sarah Silbiger | Getty Images

NBC News set the lineup for the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate on Friday, and the two highest polling candidates — former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders — will share the stage. 

The debate, sanctioned by the Democratic National Committee, will take place in Miami on June 26 and 27 at 9 p.m. ET. NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo will host it. 

Wednesday, June 26:

  • Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. 
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro
  • New York Mayor Bill de Blasio
  • Former Rep. John Delaney
  • Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hi.
  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
  • Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke
  • Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Thursday, June 27: 

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.
  • South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.
  • Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
  • Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
  • Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.
  • Author Marianne Williamson
  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

The debate will offer one of the first major opportunities for the 20 candidates to set themselves apart from rivals in a crowded field. While contenders have found themselves campaigning in early nominating states at the same time, direct confrontation over policy differences has so far been limited — with some exceptions. 

NBC News divided the qualifiers into two groups, those who averaged 2 percent or higher in public opinion polls through June 12 and those who did not. The network then drew randomly from those pools to sort the qualifiers into two groups of 10. 

Four candidates — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel, Miramar, Fla. Mayor Wayne Messam and Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass. — did not meeting the standards to qualify for the debate. 

The primary election so far has featured minimal direct clashes between candidates, though some contenders have started to target Biden, who has led just about every major national and early voting state poll. Sanders has criticized Biden over his stances on trade and climate change. O'Rourke, meanwhile, said the former vice president would be a "return to the past." 

In addition, some of the more centrist candidates such as Delaney and Hickenlooper have criticized Sanders for his self-proclaimed democratic socialism and sweeping policy plans. 

