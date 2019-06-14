Democratic debate lineups announced: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will go at it in the second night

The Fed is not likely to make a move on interest rates when it meets next week, but it should clear the way for a rate cut later in the summer.Market Insiderread more
Broadcom's CEO is paying for misjudging President Trump's resolve to "bring the Chinese to their knees," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
"I have nothing against Amazon, but no company pulling in billions of dollars of profits should pay a lower tax rate than firefighters and teachers," Biden says.Politicsread more
The debate, sanctioned by the Democratic National Committee, will take place in Miami on June 26 and 27 at 9 p.m. ET.Politicsread more
Following the IPO, PetSmart will remain majority owner of Chewy. It will use proceeds from the IPO for working capital and general corporate purposes, according to filings.Retailread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Federal prosecutors and lawyers for President Donald Trump's first national security advisor Michael Flynn on Friday asked a judge in Washington, D.C., to delay his criminal...Politicsread more
The groups will try to pressure investors to vote on proposals that ban NDAs in harassment and discrimination cases and tie executive compensation to diversity goals. Google...Technologyread more
The president blames Iran for this week's attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman but doesn't say how the administration will respond.Politicsread more
The attacks on a pair of tankers in the Gulf of Oman are likely the work of Iran, according to several analysts.Energyread more
Evercore ISI Chairman Ed Hyman sees an "insurance" rate cut in July and more to follow as the inverted yield curve is making him "quite uncomfortable."Marketsread more
NBC News set the lineup for the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate on Friday, and the two highest polling candidates — former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders — will share the stage.
The debate, sanctioned by the Democratic National Committee, will take place in Miami on June 26 and 27 at 9 p.m. ET. NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo will host it.
Wednesday, June 26:
Thursday, June 27:
The debate will offer one of the first major opportunities for the 20 candidates to set themselves apart from rivals in a crowded field. While contenders have found themselves campaigning in early nominating states at the same time, direct confrontation over policy differences has so far been limited — with some exceptions.
NBC News divided the qualifiers into two groups, those who averaged 2 percent or higher in public opinion polls through June 12 and those who did not. The network then drew randomly from those pools to sort the qualifiers into two groups of 10.
Four candidates — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel, Miramar, Fla. Mayor Wayne Messam and Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass. — did not meeting the standards to qualify for the debate.
The primary election so far has featured minimal direct clashes between candidates, though some contenders have started to target Biden, who has led just about every major national and early voting state poll. Sanders has criticized Biden over his stances on trade and climate change. O'Rourke, meanwhile, said the former vice president would be a "return to the past."
In addition, some of the more centrist candidates such as Delaney and Hickenlooper have criticized Sanders for his self-proclaimed democratic socialism and sweeping policy plans.