China May industrial output up 5.0 percent, below forecasts, weakest in 17 years

The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.Marketsread more
Hong Kong activists say they are planning another mass rally at the weekend to pressure the government to drop a plan to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland as worries...China Politicsread more
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Friday accused the U.S. of jumping "to make allegations against Iran."Oilread more
Analysts have played down fears of a huge oil price spike this year, due to the economic slowdown and trade war — but one U.S. think tank says Middle East tensions could...Oil and Gasread more
Could artificial intelligence transform the way we think about renewable energy storage?Sustainable Energyread more
India and Pakistan have a fraught relationship at the best of times, but when it comes to cricket, the competition takes on a whole different agenda.International Sportsread more
The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday that set...Sportsread more
Shares in Asia Pacific and oil prices were mixed on Friday, following attacks on two tanker ships in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.Asia Marketsread more
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will leave the job at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.Politicsread more
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for attacks earlier in the day on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping...Politicsread more
Apple made Comcast and Charter agree to sell iPads, Apple TVs and other lower-volume devices as part of the cable companies' deal to offer the iPhone on their mobile service.Technologyread more
China's industrial output growth slowed to a more than 17-year low of 5% in May, well below expectations, in the latest sign of weakening demand in the world's second-largest economy as the United States ramps up trade pressure.
Fixed-asset investment also grew less than expected, official data showed on Friday, reinforcing expectations that Beijing will need to roll out more growth-boosting measures soon.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output would grow 5.5% from a year earlier, only marginally higher than a 5.4% rise in April.
Fixed-asset investment rose 5.6% in January-May from the same period a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said, decelerating from 6.1% tipped in the Reuters poll and 6.1% in January-April.
Private sector fixed-asset investment, which accounts for about 60 percent of total investment in China, rose 5.3%, compared with a 5.5% rise in the first four months of 2019.
Retail sales rose 8.6% in May from a year earlier, picking up from a 7.2% rise in April, which was a 16-year low. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a rebound to 8.1%, but some said it was likely due to higher inflation rather than any turnaround in weak consumer confidence.