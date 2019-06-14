Chip stocks are tanking after 'depressing' Broadcom earnings in a bad sign for market

Broadcom led a plunge in chip stocks Friday after the chipmaker missed revenue expectations and lowered guidance for 2019 citing a "broad-based" slowdown in demand and the U.S. crackdown on Huawei.

Broadcom shares lost more than 9% in premarket trading Friday. Skyworks, Xilinx, Micron, Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia and Qualcomm all followed suit with losses greater than 3%. Intel was down more than 2%.

Broadcom's revenue for the fiscal second quarter came in Thursday evening at $5.52 billion vs. the $5.68 billion expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. The chipmaker also said it now expects $22.60 billion in revenue for fiscal 2019, well bellow the $24.31 billion seen by analysts polled by Refnitiv.

"We currently see a broad-based slowdown in the demand environment, which we believe is driven by continued geopolitical uncertainties, as well as the effects of export restrictions on one of our largest customers. As a result, our customers are actively reducing their inventory levels, and we are taking a conservative stance for the rest of the year," Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said in a statement.