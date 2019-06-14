Cramer's lightning round: Resmed had a hiccup. That was a chance to buy

Stratolaunch, the world's largest airplane, which flew once, is up for sale, sources familiar told CNBC.Investing in Spaceread more
U.S. small business advocates and owners are increasingly pushing back on tariffs. The National Federation of Independent Business said about one-third of its membership has...Small Businessread more
Broadcom's CEO is paying for misjudging President Trump's resolve to "bring the Chinese to their knees," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
Iranian military fast-boats prevented privately owned tug boats from salvaging one of the damaged vessels, two U.S. officials told CNBC.Politicsread more
"I do not think there was a time bomb or an object attached to the side of the ship," Yutaka Katada, president of Kokuka Sangyo, said at a press conference Friday.Politicsread more
Following the IPO, PetSmart will remain majority owner of Chewy. It will use proceeds from the IPO for working capital and general corporate purposes, according to filings.Retailread more
"The Committee's asserted purpose—to consider legislation regarding the IRS's practices in auditing presidential tax filings—was implausible," the agency says.Politicsread more
"The most important thing to watch next week is Twitter — we're watching for a president who slags China regularly," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called a meeting Friday with President Donald Trump "productive" about the prospects of a U.S. trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.Marketsread more
Senior economists from both political parties say a rate cut may not work that smoothly even if the Fed says yes. And that poses risks to America's decade-long recovery as the...Politicsread more
"Even after today's magnificent run, Chewy isn't all that expensive. The company's got a great growth story and they have legions of loyal customers," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
ResMed: "I believe in [CEO] Mick Farrell. I know the stock had a hiccup, that was a buying opportunity. This is a good situation."
Gulfport Energy: Sell, sell, sell. "A weak fossil fuel is even worse than a good fossil fuel."
JD.com: "I do not like it."
Nucor Corp.: "If you want to own a steel stock it is the one to own. Otherwise, I gotta tell you it's a 9-times earnings, which is really unbeliablely low, but value is not working in this market and that's the problem. Value doesn't matter."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com