Cramer's lightning round: Resmed had a hiccup. That was a chance to buy

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

The world's largest airplane is up for sale for $400 million

Stratolaunch, the world's largest airplane, which flew once, is up for sale, sources familiar told CNBC.

Investing in Spaceread more

Main Street feels the pinch from China tariffs

U.S. small business advocates and owners are increasingly pushing back on tariffs. The National Federation of Independent Business said about one-third of its membership has...

Small Businessread more

Cramer: Broadcom hurt by Trump's move against Huawei on China...

Broadcom's CEO is paying for misjudging President Trump's resolve to "bring the Chinese to their knees," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

Iranian fast-boats kept tug boats from salvaging damaged oil...

Iranian military fast-boats prevented privately owned tug boats from salvaging one of the damaged vessels, two U.S. officials told CNBC.

Politicsread more

Oil tanker owner disagrees with US military that a mine caused...

"I do not think there was a time bomb or an object attached to the side of the ship," Yutaka Katada, president of Kokuka Sangyo, said at a press conference Friday.

Politicsread more

Chewy, PetSmart's online business, soars as much 86% after IPO...

Following the IPO, PetSmart will remain majority owner of Chewy. It will use proceeds from the IPO for working capital and general corporate purposes, according to filings.

Retailread more

Justice Department backs Steven Mnuchin in fight for Trump's tax...

"The Committee's asserted purpose—to consider legislation regarding the IRS's practices in auditing presidential tax filings—was implausible," the agency says.

Politicsread more

Cramer on the week ahead: Watch for Fed signals and Trump's...

"The most important thing to watch next week is Twitter — we're watching for a president who slags China regularly," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Jamie Dimon just talked with Trump at the White House about trade

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called a meeting Friday with President Donald Trump "productive" about the prospects of a U.S. trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

Marketsread more

Here are three reasons why a Fed rate cut won't save Wall Street

Senior economists from both political parties say a rate cut may not work that smoothly even if the Fed says yes. And that poses risks to America's decade-long recovery as the...

Politicsread more

Jim Cramer: Put Chewy on the shopping list and buy it on a...

"Even after today's magnificent run, Chewy isn't all that expensive. The company's got a great growth story and they have legions of loyal customers," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Beto O'Rourke not spending much on Facebook ads in potential sign...

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke cuts back in 2020 Facebook ad spending since nail biting senate run. Democratic strategists say its a sign that he's changing tactics after...

Politicsread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Resmed had a hiccup. That was a chance to buy

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ResMed: "I believe in [CEO] Mick Farrell. I know the stock had a hiccup, that was a buying opportunity. This is a good situation."

Gulfport Energy: Sell, sell, sell. "A weak fossil fuel is even worse than a good fossil fuel."

JD.com: "I do not like it."

Nucor Corp.: "If you want to own a steel stock it is the one to own. Otherwise, I gotta tell you it's a 9-times earnings, which is really unbeliablely low, but value is not working in this market and that's the problem. Value doesn't matter."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round
VIDEO4:0404:04
Cramer's lightning round: Resmed had a hiccup. That was a chance to buy
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com