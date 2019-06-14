Besides a cut, the Fed could do this

Jerome Powell, Chair, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve speaks during a conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago on June 4, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

The biggest question for the highly anticipated FOMC meeting next week is whether the Federal Reserve will be cutting interest rates.

The question seems to be one of when rather than if. Though the Fed has voted to keep rates steady so far this year, it has indicated that it could change course if warranted.

Nevertheless, the “Halftime Report” traders think the cuts won't come next week.

Cerity Partners’ Jim Lebenthal says the Fed “doesn't want to cut. They want to have dry powder – in the ability to cut rates – for when a recession hits. The market does not expect and has not priced in a rate cut, so they know that they can 'get away with’ not cutting and saving their dry powder.”

Some market watchers have pointed to trade tensions, lower-than-expected inflation, and the disappointing May jobs report as reasons to expect an economic downturn. Despite the jobs miss, markets rose last week on expectations that the Fed would have to lower rates sooner.