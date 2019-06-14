I spend almost $800 in subscriptions on my iPhone per year. Here's how to see what you spend and save money

Software engineers straight out of college often make six-figure salaries, not counting equity compensation.Technologyread more
Representatives from the Chinese side say they think it likely that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the G-20 meeting later this month. But in order to reach a trade...China Economyread more
Wall Street, though, is clamoring for a rate cut, with an 85% chance of a move in July and a 61% probability of three reductions by year's end.The Fedread more
A company spokesperson said the outage was the result of a "an internal technology issue" and was not security related.Retailread more
Using MIT's living wage calculator, CNBC Make It mapped out the minimum amount a single parent must earn to meet their basic needs without relying on outside help in every...Earnread more
In the survey, 66% of Democratic primary voters say they'd be enthusiastic or comfortable about Biden as their nominee to take on President Trump in the 2020 election. Just...Politicsread more
You can save money by doing a quick check and unsubscribing from apps you no longer use.Technologyread more
The flattening of the yield curve is exuding a bad omen for the stock market if history is any guide.Marketsread more
Stratolaunch, the world's largest airplane, which flew once, is up for sale, sources familiar told CNBC.Investing in Spaceread more
Transparency is key… or is it? With the first-ever non-transparent, actively managed exchange-traded fund receiving approval from the SEC, "ETF Edge" goes straight to the...ETF Edgeread more
Mired in a crisis over its best-selling 737 Max plane, Boeing could hand the spotlight over to its rival Airbus at the Paris Air Show.Airlinesread more
If you've been using an iPhone for a long time, you may have signed up for various app subscriptions over the years.
I pay for lots of stuff on my iPhone, like HBO through Apple TV+, Headspace for meditation, Apple News+, Apple Music, Carrot Weather and monthly AppleCare+ plans for various devices.
I use and need a lot of that, but in total I spend about $773 per year in various subscriptions that I can manage in the App Store. Like me, you may have a few apps that you no longer use but are still paying for.
It adds up, and you can save a few bucks a month by quickly running through the subscriptions you have and eliminating any you don't need. I ran through it and found I was paying an annual subscription for an app I no longer use, so I can save $9.99 by canceling it.
The setting is kind of hidden, so I'll show you where to look.
Here's what you need to do.
Just repeat those steps to review and unsubscribe from the apps you don't use. Or just go through and add up everything so you have a better idea of what you're spending each month or year, through app subscriptions.