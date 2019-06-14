Skip Navigation
Tech

I spend almost $800 in subscriptions on my iPhone per year. Here's how to see what you spend and save money

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • You might be signed up and paying for several app subscriptions, which cost CNBC's Todd Haselton $773 a year.
  • You can save money by unsubscribing from apps you no longer use.
  • Here's how to see the apps you pay for and unsubscribe from the ones you don't use.
Chinese customers in an Apple store on Jan. 3, 2019, in Beijing, one day after Apple preannounced weak quarterly results that it attributed primarily to a sales slowdown in China.
Lintao Zhang | Getty Images

If you've been using an iPhone for a long time, you may have signed up for various app subscriptions over the years.

I pay for lots of stuff on my iPhone, like HBO through Apple TV+, Headspace for meditation, Apple News+, Apple Music, Carrot Weather and monthly AppleCare+ plans for various devices.

I use and need a lot of that, but in total I spend about $773 per year in various subscriptions that I can manage in the App Store. Like me, you may have a few apps that you no longer use but are still paying for.

It adds up, and you can save a few bucks a month by quickly running through the subscriptions you have and eliminating any you don't need. I ran through it and found I was paying an annual subscription for an app I no longer use, so I can save $9.99 by canceling it.

The setting is kind of hidden, so I'll show you where to look.

Here's what you need to do.

Cancel subscriptions on your iPhone or iPad.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
  • Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad.
  • Tap your profile picture.
  • Select "Manage Subscriptions."
  • Tap each individual subscription to see what it costs and how often you're charged (usually monthly or annually.)
  • Tap "Cancel subscription" to remove it.

Just repeat those steps to review and unsubscribe from the apps you don't use. Or just go through and add up everything so you have a better idea of what you're spending each month or year, through app subscriptions.

Apple iPhone XR review
