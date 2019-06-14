Jamie Dimon just talked with Trump at the White House, says they had a productive meeting on trade

The Fed is not likely to make a move on interest rates when it meets next week, but it should clear the way for a rate cut later in the summer.Market Insiderread more
JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called a meeting Friday with President Donald Trump "productive" about the prospects of a U.S. trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.
"We're in favor of getting the USMCA deal done," Dimon told CNBC in brief remarks after the meeting, using the acronym for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.
The meeting comes the same week the Business Roundtable, which Dimon chairs, released a member survey that showed decreasing levels of confidence amid growing worries about the various trade skirmishes in which the U.S. has found itself.
Dimon, who runs the nation's biggest bank by assets, declined comment about specifics of the Trump meeting but stressed that getting the North American deal done is a high priority.
"We going to do everything we can to get that deal done," he said. "It's very important for the United States, very important for the economy."
Trump had been threatening tariffs against Mexican imports if it did not do more to stem illegal immigration. The president said the two sides reached an agreement late last week that stemmed the need for the duties to be imposed.
A roundtable official said Friday's meeting addressed both the tariff and immigration issues.
""Business Roundtable CEOs and President Trump had a productive discussion about shared goals of continuing robust U.S. economic growth, reforming our broken immigration system, addressing China's unfair trade and investment practices, and passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to preserve and strengthen North American trade," spokeswoman Jessica Boulanger said in a statement.