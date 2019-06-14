Former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn's lawyers and prosecutors ask for another two-month delay before setting sentencing

The Fed is not likely to make a move on interest rates when it meets next week, but it should clear the way for a rate cut later in the summer.Market Insiderread more
Federal prosecutors and lawyers for President Donald Trump's first national security advisor Michael Flynn on Friday asked a judge in Washington, D.C., to delay setting a new date for his criminal sentencing by at least another 60 days.
The request came in a joint status report filed in U.S. District Court in Washington with Judge Emmet Sullivan, who originally had been set to sentence Flynn last December.
The filing says that that the retired Army lieutenant general's cooperation with prosecutors is largely complete. But Flynn may be called by prosecutors testify at the trial of a former lobbying business partners next month.
Those men, Bijan Rafiekian and Kamil Alptekin, have denied charges that they unlawfully lobbied on behalf of Turkey.
The filing also suggests that Flynn's new legal team needs time to familiarize itself with the "voluminous" amount of information in their client's case.
It was revealed last week that Flynn had fired his previous lawyers. He since has hired pro-Trump former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell to represent him, along with attorneys from Virginia and Florida.
Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with a Russian diplomat in the weeks before Trump took office.
A year later, Flynn was set to be sentenced by Sullivan. But that proceeding was suspended after Sullivan suggested to Flynn that he would have a better chance of avoiding any jail time by waiting to be sentenced until after he had finished cooperating.