Patriotic Millionaire Morris Pearl: Raising the minimum wage to $15 would be 'good for my bottom line'

Sunday, June 16 marks the longest period in American history without an increase to the federal minimum wage. It will be almost a decade since Congress raised the wage floor to $7.25 an hour, while inflation has cumulatively increased by close to 19%, meaning that working people's salaries are stretched thin.

As a wealthy American and an investor, I'm all in on raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, but not only out of a sense of justice. While raising the minimum wage will decrease economic and political inequality, it would also be good for my bottom line as well.

Nearly a decade of inaction by Congress has left 11.4% of working Americans living with poverty wages despite working full-time jobs. Forty percent of American workers make less than $15 an hour, and not coincidentally, recent studies show that nearly 40% of Americans have trouble affording at least one of their basic necessities like housing or food.

Lawmakers with the power to stop this disaster of epic proportions spend the majority of their time with wealthy donors like me, and almost none with low-wage workers.

So if our elected representatives in Congress are unwilling to listen to the people who suffer from their inaction, then those of us who have their ear should speak up for a raise in the federal minimum wage because it would build a healthy and thriving economy that benefit rich and poor alike.

The American economy is based on consumer demand. When more people have more money to spend on more goods and services, our economy does better.