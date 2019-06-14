Former acting ICE chief who said undocumented immigrants 'should be afraid' to be named border czar, Trump says

Thomas D. Homan, acting Director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Thomas Homan, an immigration hardliner who oversaw deportations under President Barack Obama and was named acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement by President Donald Trump, will return to the Trump administration as "border czar," Trump said Friday.

"Tom Homan is coming back," Trump said during a sprawling interview by phone on Fox News. "He's going to be very much involved with the border. That's what he really wants to be involved with."

Trump said that Homan, who retired in June 2018, will in his new position report directly to the president and work out of the White House, though his job will require frequent visits to the U.S.-Mexico border. Homan did not respond to a request for comment.

Homan has a controversial reputation. Under his leadership, border arrests during the Obama administration surged. In 2016, The Washington Post began a profile of Homan: "Thomas Homan deports people. And he's really good at it."

On his LinkedIn page, Homan lists the removal of "more than 369.000 aliens from the United States including 216,000 criminal aliens" as one of his key achievements, as well as raising "public and community awareness about the issues of immigration and border security."