The US blamed Iran for the tanker attacks. Here's what the Navy could do next

The war of words between the U.S. and Iran took a dangerous turn after two ships were attacked in the Gulf of Oman. One of the tankers was operated by a Japanese company.

It was hit as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rhouhani.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo put the blame for the attack squarely on Iran Thursday. "It was not an accident that the Japanese tanker was attacked" said Alireza Nader, who heads the New Iran Foundation, a Washington-based think-tank. He said "this was a very blunt warning. Iran is saying to the world we are able to disrupt the world's oil markets and we're going to do it."

But not everyone is convinced. "You have to fully understand what happened before you start shooting" said Mark Cancian, a defense expert with Center for Strategic and International Studies and a long time colonel in the Marines with decades of operational knowledge of naval combat.

Cancian said, "The Department of Defense will be reluctant to retaliate until they are certain what happened and who fired on whom, and why."

The U.S. has been beefing up naval and air power, capable of striking Iranian forces in the Persian Gulf over the last month after the White House said it had information about possible future attacks against American interests. The Pentagon would not say Thursday whether there were plans to speed the build-up.