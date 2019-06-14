Why rare minerals like neodymium have become China's wild card in the trade war with Trump

Skip Navigation
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says China extradition bill...

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced at a press conference on Saturday afternoon that a contentious bill to allow extraditions to mainland China has been put on...

China Politics

China wants the world to think that the US will blink first

Representatives from the Chinese side say they think it likely that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the G-20 meeting later this month. But in order to reach a trade...

China Economy

Boeing heads to Paris Air Show hobbled as 737 Max crisis clears...

Mired in a crisis over its best-selling 737 Max plane, Boeing could hand the spotlight over to its rival Airbus at the Paris Air Show.

Airlines

The world's largest airplane is up for sale for $400 million

Stratolaunch, the world's largest airplane, which flew once, is up for sale, sources familiar told CNBC.

Investing in Space

Huawei delays foldable phone launch until September to do extra...

Huawei says it's looking to launch its roughly $2,600 Mate X foldable phone globally, and will be focusing on markets that are rolling out 5G networks.

Technology

Hong Kong activists plan weekend mass rally against China...

Hong Kong activists say they are planning another mass rally at the weekend to pressure the government to drop a plan to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland as worries...

China Politics

China denies Philippines' allegations of 'hit and run' in South...

China has rejected Philippine allegations that a Chinese fishing vessel abandoned 22 Filipinos after it sank their boat in the South China Sea, as pressure builds on President...

Asia Politics

Extradition bill could get Hong Kong entangled in US-China...

Hong Kong runs the risk of losing its special customs status with the U.S. if its autonomy is seen to be eroded with the contentious extradition bill, according to one...

China Economy

Main Street feels the pinch from China tariffs

U.S. small business advocates and owners are increasingly pushing back on tariffs. The National Federation of Independent Business said about one-third of its membership has...

Small Business

Cramer: Broadcom hurt by Trump's move against Huawei on China...

Broadcom's CEO is paying for misjudging President Trump's resolve to "bring the Chinese to their knees," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investing

Iranian fast-boats kept tug boats from salvaging damaged oil...

Iranian military fast-boats prevented privately owned tug boats from salvaging one of the damaged vessels, two U.S. officials told CNBC.

Politics

Oil tanker owner disagrees with US military that a mine caused...

"I do not think there was a time bomb or an object attached to the side of the ship," Yutaka Katada, president of Kokuka Sangyo, said at a press conference Friday.

Politics
Precious Metals and Mining

Why rare minerals like neodymium have become China's wild card in the trade war with Trump

Brian Clark
VIDEO4:41
How China's control of rare earth minerals threatens the U.S.
Markets

One country dominates the market for rare earth minerals. That one country also happens to the prime target in President Trump's trade war. China is home to the world's largest deposits of rare earth minerals. And it's threatening to use that to its advantage as Trump and China's Xi Jinping attempt to negotiate a trade deal.

Rare earth minerals are found in a host of products, from cellphone and TV screens to vehicle batteries, metal baseball bats and precision-guided weapons.

Watch the video above to learn how China's threats to cut off supply to rare earth minerals plays into the Trump's trade war, and how it could affect U.S. businesses.

