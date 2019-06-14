Why rare minerals like neodymium have become China's wild card in the trade war with Trump

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced at a press conference on Saturday afternoon that a contentious bill to allow extraditions to mainland China has been put on...China Politicsread more
Representatives from the Chinese side say they think it likely that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the G-20 meeting later this month. But in order to reach a trade...China Economyread more
Mired in a crisis over its best-selling 737 Max plane, Boeing could hand the spotlight over to its rival Airbus at the Paris Air Show.Airlinesread more
Stratolaunch, the world's largest airplane, which flew once, is up for sale, sources familiar told CNBC.Investing in Spaceread more
Huawei says it's looking to launch its roughly $2,600 Mate X foldable phone globally, and will be focusing on markets that are rolling out 5G networks.Technologyread more
Hong Kong activists say they are planning another mass rally at the weekend to pressure the government to drop a plan to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland as worries...China Politicsread more
China has rejected Philippine allegations that a Chinese fishing vessel abandoned 22 Filipinos after it sank their boat in the South China Sea, as pressure builds on President...Asia Politicsread more
Hong Kong runs the risk of losing its special customs status with the U.S. if its autonomy is seen to be eroded with the contentious extradition bill, according to one...China Economyread more
U.S. small business advocates and owners are increasingly pushing back on tariffs. The National Federation of Independent Business said about one-third of its membership has...Small Businessread more
Broadcom's CEO is paying for misjudging President Trump's resolve to "bring the Chinese to their knees," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
Iranian military fast-boats prevented privately owned tug boats from salvaging one of the damaged vessels, two U.S. officials told CNBC.Politicsread more
One country dominates the market for rare earth minerals. That one country also happens to the prime target in President Trump's trade war. China is home to the world's largest deposits of rare earth minerals. And it's threatening to use that to its advantage as Trump and China's Xi Jinping attempt to negotiate a trade deal.
Rare earth minerals are found in a host of products, from cellphone and TV screens to vehicle batteries, metal baseball bats and precision-guided weapons.
Watch the video above to learn how China's threats to cut off supply to rare earth minerals plays into the Trump's trade war, and how it could affect U.S. businesses.
See Also:
• How the U.S. got hooked on foreign oil