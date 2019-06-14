The world's largest airplane is up for sale for $400 million

Stratolaunch, the world's largest airplane, lands at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California after its first successful flight on April 13, 2019.

Stratolaunch, the world's largest airplane that flew only once, is up for sale.

Holding company Vulcan is seeking to sell Stratolaunch at $400 million, people familiar with the matter told CNBC. Vulcan is the investment conglomerate of the late billionaire Paul Allen. A Microsoft co-founder, Allen passed away last October following complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Vulcan and Stratolaunch did not respond to multiple CNBC requests for comment. The hefty price tag includes ownership of the airplane as well as the intellectual property and facilities.

Allen's vision of a massive flying airplane to launch rockets from the sky was at least partially fulfilled in April, when Stratolaunch flew for the first time after about eight years in development. Based in the Mojave Air and Space Port in California, the giant airplane flew for more than two hours before landing after what was deemed a successful first flight. Stratolaunch is the world's largest airplane by wingspan, which stretches 385 feet – longer than an American football field. The airplane is powered by six jet engines salvaged from Boeing 747 aircraft.