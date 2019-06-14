Watch: Trump delivers remarks on expanding health insurance options for small businesses

Following the IPO, PetSmart will remain majority owner of Chewy. It will use proceeds from the IPO for working capital and general corporate purposes, according to filings.Retailread more
Small U.S. business advocates and owners are increasingly pushing back on tariffs. The National Federation of Independent Business said about one-third of its membership has...Small Businessread more
Broadcom's CEO is paying for misjudging President Trump's resolve to "bring the Chinese to their knees," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
"I do not think there was a time bomb or an object attached to the side of the ship," Yutaka Katada, president of Kokuka Sangyo, said at a press conference Friday.Politicsread more
The debate, sanctioned by the Democratic National Committee, will take place in Miami on June 26 and 27 at 9 p.m. ET.Politicsread more
Stratolaunch, the world's largest airplane that flew once, is up for sale, sources familiar told CNBC.Investing in Spaceread more
JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called a meeting Friday with President Donald Trump "productive" about the prospects of a U.S. trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.Marketsread more
Senior economists from both political parties say a rate cut may not work that smoothly even if the Fed says yes, for three reasons. And that poses risks to America's...Politicsread more
The Fed is not likely to make a move on interest rates when it meets next week, but it should clear the way for a rate cut later in the summer.Market Insiderread more
The Trump administration recently introduced a new rule allowing employers to fund tax-exempt health reimbursement arrangements that workers can use to purchase health...Politicsread more
Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke cuts back in 2020 Facebook ad spending since nail biting senate run. Democratic strategists say its a sign that he's changing tactics after...Politicsread more
[The stream is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
President Donald Trump was scheduled to deliver remarks Friday on a new rule aimed at giving employers more options through which to help workers purchase health insurance coverage.
The rule, announced Thursday, would allow employers to fund tax-exempt health reimbursement arrangements, or HRAs, which their employees could then use to purchase individual health insurance plans on the open market.
"This new rule gives businesses a better way to offer health insurance to employees and allows workers to select coverage that best fits their and their families' needs," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement Thursday announcing the new rule.
The new rule is slated to go into effect in January of 2020.