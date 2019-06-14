Skip Navigation
Politics

Watch: Trump delivers remarks on expanding health insurance options for small businesses

Christina Wilkie@christinawilkie

[The stream is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump was scheduled to deliver remarks Friday on a new rule aimed at giving employers more options through which to help workers purchase health insurance coverage. 

The rule, announced Thursday, would allow employers to fund tax-exempt health reimbursement arrangements, or HRAs, which their employees could then use to purchase individual health insurance plans on the open market. 

"This new rule gives businesses a better way to offer health insurance to employees and allows workers to select coverage that best fits their and their families' needs," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement Thursday announcing the new rule.

The new rule is slated to go into effect in January of 2020.

