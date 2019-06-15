China denies Philippines' allegations of 'hit and run' in South China Sea

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced at a press conference on Saturday afternoon that a contentious bill to allow extraditions to mainland China has been put on...China Politicsread more
Representatives from the Chinese side say they think it likely that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the G-20 meeting later this month. But in order to reach a trade...China Economyread more
Stratolaunch, the world's largest airplane, which flew once, is up for sale, sources familiar told CNBC.Investing in Spaceread more
Huawei says it's looking to launch its roughly $2,600 Mate X foldable phone globally, and will be focusing on markets that are rolling out 5G networks.Technologyread more
Hong Kong activists say they are planning another mass rally at the weekend to pressure the government to drop a plan to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland as worries...China Politicsread more
China has rejected Philippine allegations that a Chinese fishing vessel abandoned 22 Filipinos after it sank their boat in the South China Sea, as pressure builds on President...Asia Politicsread more
Hong Kong runs the risk of losing its special customs status with the U.S. if its autonomy is seen to be eroded with the contentious extradition bill, according to one...China Economyread more
U.S. small business advocates and owners are increasingly pushing back on tariffs. The National Federation of Independent Business said about one-third of its membership has...Small Businessread more
Broadcom's CEO is paying for misjudging President Trump's resolve to "bring the Chinese to their knees," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
Iranian military fast-boats prevented privately owned tug boats from salvaging one of the damaged vessels, two U.S. officials told CNBC.Politicsread more
"I do not think there was a time bomb or an object attached to the side of the ship," Yutaka Katada, president of Kokuka Sangyo, said at a press conference Friday.Politicsread more
China has rejected Philippine allegations that a Chinese fishing vessel abandoned 22 Filipinos after it sank their boat in the South China Sea, as pressure builds on President Rodrigo Duterte to take a tougher line.
China's embassy in Manila said the crew had sought to rescue the Filipino fishermen but fled after being "suddenly besieged by seven or eight Filipino fishing boats".
"There was no such thing as (a) 'hit-and-run'," it said in a statement late on Friday, adding it would handle the issue in a "serious and responsible manner."
The sinking took place on Sunday near the Reed Bank, the site of untapped gas deposits that an international arbitration court in 2016 ruled the Philippines had sovereign rights to exploit. Beijing disputes that.
The issue could complicate what are determined efforts by Duterte to build a strong relationship with China, despite deep mistrust among his U.S.-allied defense apparatus, which remains wary about China's maritime militarization and what it sees as bullying and denial of Manila's access to its own offshore oil and gas reserves.
Duterte has made no mention of Sunday's incident during any of the lengthy and unscripted speeches he has since given. His defense minister, navy chief and spokesman have publicly denounced the Chinese crew and his foreign minister said he had lodged a protest with Beijing.
Presidential spokesman, Salvador Panelo, did not respond to a request for comment on China's version of events.
Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros on Saturday called for bilateral ties to be downgraded and said China's denial was "preposterous" and the story made no sense.
She said Duterte had plenty to say about mundane issues, but should speak up when it came to sovereignty.
"Nothing is more reassuring to the public than to see and hear their own president, the supposed architect of the country's foreign policy, telling them that he is on top of the situation," Hontiveros said.
Sunday's incident is the latest confrontation involving China's vast fishing fleet, which experts say has been co-opted to serve as Beijing's militia and augment its constant coastguard presence in waters also claimed by Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei.
Philippines Supreme Court judge Antonio Carpio, a staunch critic of China's maritime claims and conduct, said that among its massive fishing contingent were boats with reinforced steel hulls "purposely for ramming fishing vessels of other coastal states."
"The Filipino people must send a strong signal to China that any new 'grey zone' offensive of ramming Filipino fishing vessels ... will mean a break of diplomatic ties," Carpio said in a statement late Friday.